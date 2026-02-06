’50s Singer Dead at Age 88: Family Confirms Death of Jimmy Moschello

Vincent “Jimmy” Moschello, a baritone singer best known as an original member of the 1950s doo-wop group The Elegants, has died at age 88.

His family confirmed that he passed away on February 2, 2026, in Staten Island, New York, according to available reports.

Moschello rose to prominence in the late 1950s as part of The Elegants, whose 1958 smash hit “Little Star” became a gold-selling record and remains a staple of classic doo-wop playlists. The single’s success helped define the sound of the era and brought the group wide recognition on both the R&B and pop charts.

Born in 1937, Moschello grew up on Staten Island, where he met fellow group members including lead vocalist Vito Picone. Together they recorded “Little Star,” which reportedly sold more than 2.5 million copies worldwide and secured The Elegants’ place in early rock and roll history.

Jimmy Moschello Hit The Top Of The Charts With The Elegants

Though The Elegants’ time at the top of the charts was brief, the impact of “Little Star” endured. It earned recognition for its frequent radio play and its role in preserving the doo-wop tradition.

After the initial wave of fame, the group’s activity slowed as musical tastes changed in the 1960s with the British Invasion and other trends. Nevertheless, Moschello and Picone continued to perform in various incarnations of The Elegants over the years, delighting fans with nostalgic performances that kept the spirit of 1950s harmony singing alive.

Friends, family and fellow musicians have remembered Moschello for his contributions to American music and for his warm presence both on and off the stage. His baritone voice, a defining element of The Elegants’ sound, helped shape a classic era of vocal group harmony.

Moschello’s death marks the passing of one of doo-wop’s enduring voices, whose work with The Elegants helped spark joy in generations of listeners. He is survived by his family, who confirmed his passing and requested privacy as they mourn his loss.