5-Year-Old Girl Shot In Leg During Cary, North Carolina Road Rage Incident, Leaving Bullet Lodged In Sippy Cup

As a result of a road rage incident in North Carolina, an innocent 5-year-old girl, Ema, was shot in the leg, with the bullet becoming lodged in her sippy cup as a result. The suspect, 20-year-old Charles Stevenson Jr., has been arrested and charged.

According to WRAL, the incident occurred on Monday, June 30, on US 1 Northbound in the city of Cary. According to the girl’s mother, Gina, her husband witnessed how the alleged shooter was weaving back and forth with another car.

“He was attacking another car, trying to run her off the road,” Gina told the outlet. She also claimed that the suspect threw something at the other car, damaging it.

The father, as per The News & Observer, reported the incident to police. For a moment, he lost sight of Stevenson’s vehicle, but he was able to locate it shortly after. He drove close to the vehicle and attempted to grab Stevenson’s attention. The father yelled at him and rolled down his window.

However, Stevenson allegedly reacted by pulling out a gun and firing at the father’s vehicle. The bullet struck Ema’s right thigh and became lodged in her sippy cup. She was rushed to a local hospital and underwent a major surgery.

A day later, on Tuesday, July 1, Charles Stevenson Jr. was arrested. He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

Long Road To Recovery

Now, Ema’s family has to deal with the consequences of a man’s alleged reckless and near-fatal actions.

“Your stomach just drops all the way down,” Gina told WRAL. “To hear the wailing from her mother last night, when we went to greet her at the hospital, no mother or parent wants to get that phone call.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help cover Ema’s medical expenses. As per The News & Observer, her recovery could take from four to six months.

“Despite this unimaginable ordeal, she remains in great spirits and is showing incredible strength as she recovers in the hospital,” the fundraiser reads.