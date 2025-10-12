5-Vehicle Pile up Shuts Down Disney World’s Epcot Center Drive

A five-vehicle pile-up earlier this month left one person dead and caused an hours-long shutdown of Walt Disney World’s Epcot Center Drive.

According to local media outlet Fox 35, law enforcement with the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed that one e-bike driver was killed in the accident, which occurred on Oct. 6 at approximately 6:40 a.m. local time on Epcot Center Drive at Interstate 4 in Orlando.

Orlando Sentinel reported that the pile-up occurred when an e-bike traveled into the direct path of another vehicle, which struck the bicyclist and set off a “chain reaction” among the other cars involved.

The e-bike driver was taken to Advent Health Celebration Hospital but was pronounced dead not long after. Another driver involved in the accident was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other drivers remained on the scene without any injuries.

Walt Disney World Today reported that Epcot Center Drive was reopened hours later. Drivers were advised to use E. Buena Vista Drive or Osceloa Parkway as a detour while law enforcement investigated the crash.

Epcot Center Drive is a main road located on the Walt Disney World Resort property. It connects to the theme parks and other attractions within the Disney “bubble.”

The Closure Led to Heavy Traffic and Extended Travel Times Near Disney World’s Epcot Park

Inside the Magic further reported that the five-vehicle pile-up led to numerous road issues near Walt Disney World’s Epcot park.

Among the issues included congestion of alternate routes to get around the accident. This led to more extended travel times for Walt Disney World guests.

The media outlet further reported that this isn’t the first major vehicle accident at Walt Disney World within the past year.

In July 2024, a female driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Epcot Center Drive when she lost control of her vehicle and went off-road. Her SUV traveled through a grass median and struck a traffic sign support pole.