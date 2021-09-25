5 Unexpected Ways To Use Vaseline Around Your Home

We know that Vaseline is a great beauty product and moisturizer. It’s also always been a staple in our first aid kits. From moisturizing dry skin, extending your perfume’s staying power, and healing minor scrapes, Vaseline has so many great uses.

However, Vaseline can also be used on household products to keep everything looking shiny and working smoothly. Here are some of our favorite household uses for Vaseline.

Fire Starter

Fall has finally arrived. It’s the best time to sit around the firepit and make s’mores and memories. But whether you have a fire pit, charcoal grill, or fireplace, you’re going to need firestarters.

To make a firestarter, add Vaseline to a few cotton balls. Set them in the firepit and use a grill lighter to light them.

Stuck Zippers

A stuck zipper is such an inconvenience. And when a kid’s zipper gets stuck, it’s super annoying, especially when they insist on getting it unstuck alone.

Vaseline can help save the day. Whether it’s your kid’s jacket or your coat, rubbing a little Vaseline on both sides of the stuck zipper can help release it easily.

Underneath Lids

Bottles that are prone to sticking like nail polish, adhesives, and glue definitely won’t get stuck anymore after meeting their slippery counterpart.

Smooth a dab of Vaseline under the rim of these bottles to prevent build-up that sometimes seal the cap shut. This technique will also keep glue from drying out.

Squeaky Situation

Whenever I hear a squeak, I automatically think of WD-40. However, according to Bob Villa, using WD-40 on a door hinge may actually do more harm than good. Although there are plenty of places to use WD-40, his website states, “one place where you should not use WD-40 is a squeaky door hinge, as the lubricant can attract dirt and dust, and may eventually cause the hinge pin to turn black.” The website recommends using Vaseline instead!

Scratches And Scuffs

To get rid of scratches and watermarks on wood furniture, add a coat of Vaseline. Let it soak for 24 hours, then polish. Your wood furniture will look as good as new!

Leather furniture and clothing will look shiny and new after a generous coating of Vaseline as well. Using Vaseline on leather shoes, bags, and boots will remove scuffs, scratches, and blemishes. It can even enhance the color of the leather.