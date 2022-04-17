5 Times Queen Elizabeth, Other Royal Women Had Wardrobe Bloopers

Part of being a member of British royalty means having to always be camera ready. After all, they are one of the most photographed families in the world, so it pays to keep up the standards and rules that Queen Elizabeth set for her family to follow. Even with those guidelines, as well as the other tips and tricks royals use to avoid such mishaps, there are still little faux pas that not even the queen herself is immune from.

There are dozens of ways to embarrass yourself out in public, and when you’re a member of British royalty, you can probably expect the chances of such incidents to increase exponentially. No matter what the royals are up to or where they are, photographers are never far behind. With all those photos being taken around the clock, a few are bound to be unflattering or feature some sort of wardrobe malfunction or other faux pas. Not even Queen Elizabeth has been able to avoid those types of situations in her 70 years on the throne.

The Queen’s Flowery Fumble

ETON, UNITED KINGDOM – MAY 27: Queen Elizabeth II and Lord Lt of Berkshire, Mary Bayliss attend the 150th Anniversary of the Eton Combined Cadet Force at Eton College on May 27, 2010 in Eton, United Kingdom. (Photo by David Parker/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It’s a well-known fact that the royal family accepts all gifts they’re offered by well-wishers while out in public. Queen Elizabeth received such a gift from one supporter in the form of a lovely bouquet, but she accidentally bobbled the floral present and dropped it on the ground. She was able to quickly pick it back up before continuing on her way, but not before a photographer was able to capture several photos of the unusually clumsy moment from the typically graceful queen.

Wind Won’t Get Camilla Parker Bowles Down

Britain’s Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall’s umbrella folds up in the wind as she walks with British soldiers from the 4th Battalion, The Rifles during a visit at Ward Barracks in Bulford, Wiltshire on January 29, 2013. The Duchess of Cornwall, Royal Colonel, 4th Battalion, The Rifles, (4 RIFLES), visited the Battalion during their pre-deployment training. (Ben Birchall/AFP via Getty Images)

In a country that sees as much rain as the U.K., it’s a given that you’ll eventually have to use an umbrella while out at a public event. Unfortunately for Prince Charles’ wife Camilla Parker Bowles, she not only had to deal with a spot of rain that day but also some very strong winds.

Parker Bowles’ iconic blonde fringe is being blown all over the place, but it’s her umbrella that seems to be causing her the most difficulty. She’s gripping that thing so tightly we’re surprised it didn’t snap in half. That’s not the only thing she’s got a strong grip on. Her smile didn’t slip an inch even as she struggled with the wind for control of her umbrella.

Grate Got Kate Middleton’s Heel

ALDERSHOT, ENGLAND – MARCH 17: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is helped by Prince William, Duke of Cambridge as she gets her heel stuck in the grating while they take part in a St Patrick’s Day parade as they visit Aldershot Barracks on St Patrick’s Day on March 17, 2013 in Aldershot, England. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth set the standard for how royal women dress in public, and it’s one of the monarch’s unspoken rules about shoes that led her granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton to this predicament. The queen reportedly prefers for royal women to wear closed-toe heels or stilettos, though of course there’s been some rule-breaking on that front.

Perhaps Middleton wished she’d broken the rule that rainy St. Patrick’s Day and worn wedges, which the queen apparently doesn’t care for. If she had, her heel probably wouldn’t have gotten trapped in a metal grate. Prince William gallantly offered his wife his arm as she bent to free herself. We’re glad he lent his assistance, as Middleton was visibly pregnant at the time with the couple’s firstborn child, Prince George.

The Wind Strikes Again

WINDSOR, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 12: Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh , Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York to Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Mark Large – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton had further wardrobe problems when she attended her cousin-in-law Princess Eugenie’s 2018 wedding. At least that day was free of rain, but it was the wind that caused her so much trouble. Middleton wore a bright pink, long-sleeved dress with a skirt that hit her mid-calves when it behaved. When it didn’t, with some help from a very cheeky breeze, it revealed not only Middleton’s knees but a portion of her thighs that she typically keeps covered up.

We Spy A Tag Left On Meghan Markle’s Dress

NUKU’ALOF, TONGA – OCTOBER 25: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at Fua’amotu Airport on October 25, 2018 in Nuku’Alofa, Tonga. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski – Pool/Getty Images)

Meghan Markle didn’t spend much time as a working member of the royal family, but she left a massive impact after she and her husband Prince Harry picked up and moved to her native California. During her time, however, she had a packed schedule full of official visits around not only the U.K. but around the world.

During one of those trips, the couple’s 2018 tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand, photographers caught a seemingly minuscule detail: a sales tag mistakenly left on the gown. It was dangling on the underside of Markle’s skirt, just a few inches above her hem.

It was a windy day that whipped her hair around her face as she and Harry made their way down the airplane stairs. Another wardrobe malfunction in the royal family was caused by the wind but easily fixed with a pair of scissors or particularly strong teeth.

More Royal Stories From Suggest

9 Times Royals Were Caught In The Rain And Turned It Into An Iconic Style Moment



Prince Charles Once Wrote Jimmy Savile For Advice Following Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson Scandal



What Is A Viscount? What Anthony’s Title From ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Means