5 Seconds of Summer Rockstar and Wife Welcome Baby, Share First Photos

Looks like one of 5 Seconds of Summer’s rockstars is now pulling double dad duty—he and his wife just welcomed baby number two…

Guitarist and vocalist Michael Clifford recently shared on Instagram that he and his wife, Crystal Leigh, have welcomed a new baby.

He kicked off the series of shots with a photo of himself on stage in front of adoring fans, mashed up with a candid shot of him holding his new baby. “Almost 24 hours apart. Welcome to our crazy lil world, Sadie May Clifford,” he wrote alongside the November 26 post, explaining the juxtaposition.

The series of snapshots also included the pop rockstar and his wife posing with their newborn in a hospital bed, the 30-year-old Clifford (dressed like a tween from 2010) taking little Sadie for a joyride in a medical stroller, and an intimate moment of Leigh getting ready to breastfeed.

The couple’s first baby, also a daughter, was born in 2023.

5 Seconds of Summer Fans Congratulate Pop Rockstar on New Baby: ‘She’s Literally a Star’

Of course, devoted fans and friends were quick to cheer on the latest addition to the pop rockstar’s family tree.

“5sos comeback so serious it sent crystal into labor, exactly,” one top comment read. “Last pic she’s already got your fave pose down perfectly,” another 5 Seconds of Summer wrote, referring to Clifford’s penchant to dramtically covering his face with his fingers. “What a way to make an entrance, she’s literally a star,” a third fan chimed in, clearly not understanding the difference between figuratively and literally.

“This is so good and pure,” Waterparks singer Awsten Knight gushed, adding a tearing up emoji.

Meanwhile, the rockstar recently released his solo album, Sidequest. Clifford, a founding member of 5 Seconds of Summer, is the last in the band to release solo music. He announced plans for a solo album in early 2025 and debuted his first single, “Cool,” in April.









