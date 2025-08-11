42-year-old-actress-reveals-pregnancy

An internationally beloved actress is celebrating her geriatric pregnancy… courtesy of her significantly younger beau.

Videos by Suggest

Maki Yoko, 42, is a Japanese actress known for her roles in films and TV series, including The Grudge, Battle Royale II: Requiem, and Voice: 110 Emergency Control Room, per IMDb.

She married actor Katayama Reo in 2008, and the couple welcomed a daughter in 2009. However, their marriage ended in 2015, when Maki was 33 years old.

In 2023, Maki made waves for dating Katsushika Shin, a 27-year-old actor who is 16 years her junior. Katsushika, who reportedly comes from a wealthy family, is relatively unknown but had a supporting role in the 2025 crime series Keishicho Mayaku Torishimarika Mogura.

“Although we haven’t officially registered our marriage, we share the same life goals,” she explained of the May-December relationship, per entertainment outlet Korea Boo. “We want to live together long-term while respecting each other’s freedom, without the constraints of legal contracts,” she added.

Actress Reveals Her May-December Romance Resulted in a Pregnancy

Now, the unconventional union has spawned a baby to join Maki’s sixteen-year-old daughter from her previous marriage.

Maki recently shared the pregnancy news, debuting her baby bump on the YouTube channel she co-hosts with her brother. “I, Yoko Maki, am pregnant,” the actress gushed to viewers. “I’m already at the stage where I can feel the baby moving.”

Maki Yoko shows off her baby bump. (Image via YouTube / @金森姉弟)

In the footage, Maki called her geriatric pregnancy “almost like a miracle” but admitted to feeling some anxiety about potential medical concerns. Luckily, both she and the baby are doing just fine so far, she revealed.

“I’ve been taking great care of my mental and physical well-being, more so than I did with my first child,” the actress explained in the footage. “I hope everyone will watch over me until I give birth.”

The video has sparked a wave of support online, with fans sending their best wishes in the comments section for the mature mom-to-be.

“Congratulations! Having a baby is truly a miracle,” one top comment read. “Good luck! I hope both mother and child stay healthy,” a second fan added.

Meanwhile, her much younger baby daddy, Katsushika Shin, comes with a seriously impressive family resume. His grandfather was a legendary metal engraver, handpicked by Japan’s imperial family, and his dad’s a doctor.

A source told entertainment outlet 8 Days that Shin is “thrilled to become a father” and is preparing for their first child.