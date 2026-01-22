4-Year-Old Gets Death Threats Over NFL Team Picks

Leave it to the internet to turn a goofy father-daughter tradition into something dark and terrible. The internet has been sending 4-year-olds death threats over her NFL team picks.

The young child started picking football winners, using tiny plastic helmets to decide the victor. It’s a cute activity her dad started with her. However, the 4-year-old has picked a series of losers in the sport.

And so strangers, who are grown adults I remind you, have resorted to sending death threats and violence against the preschooler.

Four-year-old Reese Donatelli built up a following online for calling NFL games. Her father, Anthony Donatelli, has shared these predictions with his followers. The little girl picks the mini plastic helmet for the team she thinks is going to win.

NFL Fans Send Death Threats To Youn Girl

But Reese picked several wrong teams for the playoffs. Some people blamed the four-year-old instead of the NFL teams for the losses.

“It’s nuts,” Donatelli, a Riverside radio personality, told the Los Angeles Times. “She’s obviously not an NFL analyst. She’s picking teams based on the color of her dress, or she’ll pick the Packers because she likes cheese.”

He doesn’t understand why anyone would take his daughter’s picks as gospel. People started messaging the family demanding money. They said they lost “thousands of dollars.” According to Donatelli, the people blamed the young girl for cursing their NFL teams.

Even Cardi B left a rather rude comment for the young girl. She said that “little white girl said we’re going to win. F— that, b—!” However, the rapper later said, “I didn’t mean to say that.”

Donatelli wishes that people would leave his daughter alone. “I’m not here to fight fire with fire. I’m not angry,” he said. “We don’t want anybody or anything to ruin what Reese and I have created and how we bond.”

The series — now called “Trust the Toddler” — started nearly four years ago after Donatelli bought the mini helmets to help Reese learn colors and geography.

“I said, you know what, we might have something here,” he recalled. “It just clicked. I would put the match-ups of who was going to play that week in front of her, and for the past four years she’s been calling football games. And she’s been pretty dang good at it.”