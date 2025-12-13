high-profile-nfl-player-suffers-partially-collapsed-lung

A star NFL player is beginning his journey to recovery following surgery to repair a partially collapsed lung.

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt recently underwent surgery, his brother, JJ Watt, revealed on Friday. The injury was reportedly caused by a dry needling session at the team’s facility two days prior.

“Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility,” JJ wrote on X.

“Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today. He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes,” JJ added.

TJ Watt of the Steelers during the anthem before a game against the Bills on November 30, in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

TJ’s wife, Dani Watt, also shared an update on the NFL star’s health via her Instagram Stories. The couple wed in July 2022 and welcomed their first child in March 2025.

“Yesterday TJ completed successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered early Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility. It has been a very long, hard couple of days, but he will be home soon to recover,” she explained.

“Thank you all for the incredible outpouring of love, prayers, and support the past couple of days. And praise God for the amazing medical teams at both hospitals!” she added.

The Steelers Reported TJ Watt was Suffering From ‘Lung Discomfort’ on Thursday

The Steelers announced on Thursday that TJ had stayed overnight at a hospital after experiencing lung discomfort at practice the previous day.

A Steelers spokesperson stated that Watt was being evaluated after reporting an issue to the team’s medical staff during Wednesday’s practice.

“TJ Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility,” Steelers spokesperson Ben Lauten explained in a news release Thursday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told the media that TJ Watt did not practice on Thursday as he was dealing with “a lung situation that’s being addressed.”

At the time, Tomlin told reporters that TJ’s status for the Steelers’ Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins was unknown.

TJ has played for the Steelers since being selected as the 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The former Defensive Player of the Year and four-time All-Pro linebacker has two older brothers who have also played in the NFL, Derek and JJ Watt. JJ is a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.