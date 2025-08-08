3-Year-Old Boy’s Finger Severed In Tricycle Accident

A 3-year-old boy’s finger was completely severed in a tricycle accident in Oklahoma, according to KOCO. Now, his grandmother is warning others about the dangers of these toy vehicles.

3-Year-Old Boy’s Hand Gets Caught In Tricycle Chain, Severing One Finger

Mandi Truman, the grandmother, spoke with the outlet to explain how the accident happened. Her grandson was pushing the large tricycle from behind. Meanwhile, she was sitting on the porch watching him with her son.

Suddenly, his finger got caught within one of the chains, cleanly severing his little finger. “He doesn’t have a middle finger from here up, but he has all the rest,” said Truman.

“He just barely moved forward, and that’s all it took for that chain to grab ahold of his little finger, and then another one and another one.”

She recalled how her son rushed in to help stop any further injuries. He managed to move the tricycle in a way that released the toddler’s hand.

“Had it not been for my son moving it just the right way and releasing him, he would have lost more,” Truman added.

Toddler Nearly Lost More Fingers In Accident

GoFundMe

The grandmother launched a GoFundMe to help cover her grandson’s medical bills. She explained in further detail in the description how the injury happened.

“Out of fear, he yanked his hand back, and in that moment, his fingers were severely injured,” she explained. “One finger was fractured and required stitches, one finger was completely severed and could not be saved, and another was reattached by doctors, who thankfully were able to save it.”

Surprisingly, this was the second time the 3-year-old was in the hospital in the past month. Truman described how her heart was breaking, having to watch her grandson suffer in pain.

“I am not someone who normally asks for help,” she added. “I am usually the one who helps others. But God has put it on my heart to share our story and ask for support in this desperate time.”

The grandson is now home and recovering from the injury. Meanwhile, Truman feels guilty about the situation. “In a lot of ways I blame myself,” she said to the outlet. “But if I can help other families and other babies prevent this from happening, put me on blast.”