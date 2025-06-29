3 ‘The View’ Alums Open up About Motherhood

As Meghan McCain continues to go through her third pregnancy, here’s a look back at what she and other The View alums have said about motherhood.

During a 2024 interview with Parents magazine, McCain opened up about her struggles with postpartum anxiety.

“I remember getting in the car and crying, and my husband was like, ‘You’re not doing well. You’re definitely having a lot of problems, and you’re very emotional and you’re scared about things you shouldn’t be scared about,'” she said.

The talk show alum also said that motherhood made her rethink her decision to be on The View. “I want a real break after The View,” she explained. “I don’t want to yell at anyone; I don’t want to be yelled at.”

She further stated, “I think there’s enough anger and intensity in the world that I don’t need to contribute to it. And as cheesy as it sounds, having daughters really changed the way I felt about what I was putting out in the world.”

Fellow The View alum, Elisabeth Hasselbeck, also spoke out about hr approach to motherhood. She told Pregnancy magazine that being a conservative mother isn’t the challenge.

“Being a conservative in New York City on television is the challenge,” she revealed. “Once I had Grace, I had more assurance and affirmation as to why I have felt the things I’ve felt for a long time.”

“And as a mom, now I want to make sure that the decisions I’m making,” she continued. “And the votes that I’m casting are going to create long-term benefits for Grace and my next child.

“Hopefully more to come after that,” she added.

Hasselbeck has three children: Grace, Taylor, and Isaiah.

One of ‘The View’ Alums Said Motherhood Is Her ‘Biggest Insecurity’

Meanwhile, The View alum Sherri Shepherd stated that motherhood has become her “biggest insecurity” over the years.

In 2022, Shepherd opened up to PEOPLE about being a mom in the spotlight. “Being a mother is the biggest accomplishment that I’ve ever had in my life, she said. “It’s also my biggest insecurity because I always feel like I’m doing it wrong.”

Shepherd then said that she always encourages her son, Jeffrey, to follow his own dreams, just as she did. “I’m hoping that my son will see that I am doing what I love, and then he will pursue his passion because he sees that his mom is doing it. And I try not to take on that guilt.”