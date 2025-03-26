3-teen-girls-try-to-stab-mother-after-she-turned-off-wi-fi

Three teenage girls are in hot water after allegedly attempting to stab their mother—for pulling the plug on the Wi-Fi.

On Monday, March 24, deputies from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Barkers Crossing Avenue in Houston, Texas, per ABC News.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reported that deputies discovered a woman who had been assaulted by her three teenage children. The alleged knife wielders are aged 14, 15, and 16.

The three sisters, who weren’t named, “allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill the mother,” Sheriff Gonzalez detailed.

The woman, who has also gone unnamed, turned off the Wi-Fi. That’s when her daughters “all three grabbed kitchen knives. [They] chased her throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her,” Sheriff Gonzalez said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the girls threw a brick, striking their 39-year-old mother in the ankle. Meanwhile, their 70-year-old grandmother was knocked over while trying to shield the mother from harm.

According to the sheriff’s office, the mother and grandmother sustained no serious injuries.

The three teenagers were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They were all taken into custody and booked at the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Internet Reacts to Teen Girls Trying to Stab Their Mother Over Wi-Fi

Meanwhile, Sheriff Gonzalez’s announcement over the arrest of the three teen girls who attempted to stab their mother over their wi-fi connection was flooded with comments by concerned Facebook users.

“They wouldn’t be allowed back in my house,” one top comment read. “Poor mom, the sudden realization she can never trust her kids again. So sad,” one sympathetic Facebook user wrote.

“This should spark up a conversation about the negative effects of extended screen time when they’re toddlers-grade school age,” another onlooker added.

Yet another comment ominously weighed with: “If they will do that to their own mother over WiFi, imagine what they will do to you….”

It remains unclear whether the teens are still in custody, have entered pleas, or secured legal representation.