3 Most Promising Disney+ Shows That Are Currently in the Works

It seems like only yesterday that Disney+ debuted, but with streaming services now a dime a dozen, what upcoming shows do they have to entice an increasingly savvy public?

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The House of Mouse has at least three shows just around the corner that have piqued our interest. Some are banking on nostalgia, others are hoping to win over new fans, and one might just manage to do both.

‘The Doomies’

In an era of endless spooky nostalgia (looking at you, Stranger Things), it’s refreshing to see a creepy animated show set firmly in the now. Enter The Doomies, a supernatural comedy-adventure series scheduled to premiere at the end of June with 22 half-hour episodes.

The series follows best friends Bobby and Romy, who accidentally open a portal to a seriously evil dimension. Their previously peaceful coastal town is suddenly overrun with terrifying monsters, forcing the teens to battle both literal demons and their own inner ones. Things get even more intense when a host of evil beings specifically start targeting Bobby.

The new trailer mixes supernatural scares with modern teenage humor. Forget dusty old spellbooks; these teens are more concerned with their online clout. In one scene, the friends livestream their demonic encounters, chanting, “Think of the followers, think of the followers!”

Official trailer for ‘The Doomies’ out June 26th on Disney+. pic.twitter.com/6nADKDTko0 — ToonHive (@ToonHive) June 9, 2026

The wait for this spooky spectacle won’t be long. The Doomies premieres June 26 on Disney+.

‘X-Men ’97’ Season 2

Next up is a Disney+ offering gleefully rooted in nostalgia. Marvel’s smash hit X-Men ’97 will return for a second season in July, bringing back most of its core voice actors from Season 1 (along with new additions like Neve Campbell’s Polaris). After the first season’s killer finale, expect even more thrilling adventures for the mutants in their continued (and very welcome) revival on the beloved 90s cartoon.

Season 2 picks up with the X-Men scattered across time, from ancient Egypt (3000 BC) to the far-flung future (the late 40th century). As they battle terrifying new threats like Apocalypse, the team must find a way back to their own timeline and save the universe (as one does).



The first trailer for ‘X-MEN '97’ Season 2 has been released.



Releasing July 1 on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/yi8WBSmINd — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 27, 2026

X-Men ’97 Season 2 drops on Disney+ on July 1.

‘VisionQuest’

Finally, we have a live-action show that promises to be both a throwback and a step forward for the MCU. WandaVision, starring Paul Bettany as Vision and Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch, was one of Disney+’s first original offerings and generated a ton of buzz. A follow-up, Agatha All Along, was a treat for hardcore fans but lacked the same crossover appeal.

Now, VisionQuest promises to be something of a conclusion to this loose trilogy of shows, while also serving as a bridge to the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. The series brings back Paul Bettany as the titular android, picking up after the events of WandaVision. Of course, you’ll remember he’s now sporting a ghostly white, emotionless look, thanks to Thanos’s handiwork in Avengers: Infinity War.

‘VISIONQUEST’ will release in October on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/WyucPSuaaQ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 12, 2026

The series will reportedly follow Vision as he tries to regain his memory and humanity, a storyline that will feel familiar to fans of his 80s and 90s comic book appearances. It also serves as a crucial setup for Vision’s all-but-certain appearance in December’s Avengers: Doomsday.

VisionQuest phases onto Disney+ on October 14.