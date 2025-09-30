3 Dead, 38 Trapped After School Collapses During Afternoon Prayer

A school building collapsed in Indonesia, resulting in the death of three and dozens of others being trapped under the rubble.

As reported by Reuters and others, the Al Khoziny boarding school in Sidoarjo, on the Indonesian island Java, collapsed. During the Islamic school’s afternoon prayers, the building collapsed. Over one hundred individuals were affected by the collapse.

With three confirmed deaths, 99 others survived but have been hospitalized. Per the BBC, 38 are still missing and presumed trapped under the rubble.

Indonesia’s national paper, Kompas, reported that it was a three-story prayer building that collapsed around 3 pm on September 29. The children, all boys, were in the middle of the Asr prayer when it happened.

The girls were praying at a different building, and were able to be immediately and safely evacuated.

Thousands of parents swiftly rushed to the school to await news of their children. They are gathered at a campus that has now become a command post. An emergency kitchen has been set up that serves food to the families and responders. It is also equipped with a health post.

Most of those who were sent to the hospital have been returned home.

Unauthorized Works In Progress Before Collapse

Police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast spoke to Sky News about the collapse. Apparently, unauthorized construction was taking place at the building when it collapsed.

“The old building’s foundation was apparently unable to support two floors of concrete and collapsed during the pouring process,” he said.

The town regent spoke to Kompas about the matter. Workers had poured concrete for the third floor, but it was “not up to standard… so the whole thing collapsed.”

Survivors are still being pulled from the wreckage. Kompas reported that Head of the Surabaya Class A SAR Office, Nanang Sigit believes there are still survivors.

“We believe there are still survivors,” he said. He added that they’ve been able to communicate with those trapped. “There was one who could still communicate, so we supplied oxygen and also provided drinks and food.”

Rescue efforts have been halted due to the instability of the building, however.