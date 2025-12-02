28-Year-Old TV and Pageant Personality Dies: RIP to Raquel Escalante

Raquel Escalante, a Guatemalan pageant queen and TV personality, has passed away after documenting her battle with cervical cancer.

The news was initially shared on November 28 via an Instagram post by TV Azteca Guate, where Escalante had worked as a host.

“Her charisma, her joy, and that special light that always accompanied her made every moment by her side something unique and memorable,” the tribute, written in Spanish, read. “Today, we bid farewell to a colleague and friend who left a huge imprint on our hearts. Her smile, her energy, and her passion for communicating will continue to inspire us every day.”

Escalante was 28.

In 2021, Escalante was named Miss Intercontinental Guatemala. She used her platform, which included over 87,000 Instagram followers and 324,000 followers on TikTok, to share content from her life as a TV personality.

Raquel Escalante Was Candid About Her Cancer Journey

In August 2024, the content creator revealed on Instagram that she had been hospitalized due to low hemoglobin levels. In October, her cousin launched a GoFundMe to help cover her medical expenses, sharing that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer earlier that year. The beauty queen was still dealing with complications from surgery to remove the cancerous cells.

“We are reaching out to all kind-hearted people who wish to support her with her medical expenses, as Raquel is very ill,” the translated GoFundMe description read. “She has spent most of her time in the hospital since February and has had to pay a lot of money in hospitals. Her adoptive family has helped her; however, there are situations that are beyond our control.”

Over the past year, Escalante kept her followers updated on her medical condition. She shared news from doctor’s appointments and procedures she underwent to manage her cancer.

One of her final Instagram posts serves as an inspiration for those struggling with adversity. It’s also become a place for her fans to mourn.

“I’m not a model in a photo,” she wrote in Spanish alongside several portraits. “I am a woman who has experienced pain, faced fear, and still chooses to keep shining.”

“This is me: body, soul, and spirit in God’s hands,” Escalante continued. “And if this image touches your heart, let it be a reminder that you, too, can rise. Over and over again.”

“Rest in peace, Raquel,” one fan wrote in the comments section. “Your fight, your strength, and the way you smile even in difficult times will never be forgotten.”