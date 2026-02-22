25-Year-Old NFL Player Dies Suddenly: Team Confirms Death of Rondale Moore

NFL wide receiver Rondale Moore has died at the age of 25.

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed the tragic news to The New York Times. Authorities found Rondale Moore dead on February 21 from what is currently classified as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His autopsy is still pending, however.

The Floyd County Coroner’s office confirmed Moore’s death, and law enforcement officials said they are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. Police have not identified any public threat to the community, and authorities have released limited information while the inquiry continues.

The Vikings issued a statement expressing profound sorrow at Moore’s passing and said the organization has offered its condolences and support to his family. The team also noted that it has made counseling and emotional resources available to players, coaches, and staff as they grieve.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell described himself and the entire organization as “devastated” by the loss of Moore, calling him “a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man” who earned admiration from teammates and coaches alike.

Rondale Moore Found Dead, Shocking The NFL Community

Moore’s football career began with standout performances at Purdue University, where he earned national attention as one of the most dynamic players in college football. The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he quickly showcased his versatility as both a receiver and special teams weapon.

Over three seasons with the Cardinals, Moore accumulated more than 1,200 receiving yards and several touchdowns. In 2024, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons but suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp and did not play a regular-season game with the team.

Moore signed a one-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings in March 2025, but he again faced misfortune, tearing his ACL during the preseason and spending the season on injured reserve. His final campaign was cut short before he could make his regular-season debut for Minnesota.

Coaches, teammates and former rivals reacted with disbelief and grief on social media, remembering Moore’s work ethic, resilience and the genuine joy he brought to the game.