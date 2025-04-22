24-year-old-actress-sophie-nyweide-has-died

Former child actress Sophie Nyweide unexpectedly passed away earlier this month at the age of 24.

According to TMZ, Nyweide died on Apr. 14. Her cause of death was unclear. In her obituary, she was described as a “kind and trusting girl.”

“Often this left her open to being taken advantage of by others,” the obituary reads. “She wrote and drew voraciously, and much of this art depicts the depths she had, and it also presents the pain she suffered. Many of her writings and artwork are roadmaps to her struggles and traumas.”

The obituary also revealed, “Even with those roadmaps, diagnoses and her revelations, those closest to her, plus therapists, law enforcement officers, and toehrs who tried to help her, are heartbroken their efforts couldn’t save her from her fate.”

It was further revealed that Nyweide was self-medicating to “deal with all the trauma and shame she held inside, and it resulted in her death.”

She repeatedly said she would ‘handle it’ on her own,” the obituary pointed out. “And was compelled to reject the treatment that might possibly have saved her life.”

Sophie appeared in nearly a dozen films before her 11th birthday. Among the films she was in were New York City Serenade, An Invisible Sign, Mammoth, and Bella. Her last film was 2014’s Noah alongside Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Emma Watson, and Anthony Hopkins.

Sophie Nyweide’s Mother Publicly Speaks Following The Late Actress’ Death

In a statement to TMZ, Sophie Nyweide’s mother, Shelly, spoke out about the young actress’ death.

“We are very distraught and mourning,” she shared. “All I can say is her time acting was brief, but very happy. She wasn’t a child star in the least and wasn’t subjected to anything hurtful on those sets. She was always safe on those sets. Please let her rest in peace now.”

Sophie’s mother also shared details about her death. “My knowledge is she was using drugs and she was tiny young woman. She was with other people when she died. I didn’t know them. There is an investigation ongoing.”

Shelly pointed out that the autopsy results are not in. “They said it would take 6-8 weeks,” the actress’ mother added. “So I can’t say definitely.”