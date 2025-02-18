24-Year-Old Actress Kim Sa-ron’s Tragic Cause of Death Released

Days after Kim Sae-ron suddenly passed away at the age of 24, the Korean actress’ cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Kim Sae-ron’s cause of death has been ruled as suicide. The actress was discovered dead at her home in Seoul on Sunday, Feb. 16. Her body was found by a friend who had plans with her that day. Police were called to the scene at approximately 4:55 p.m. local time.

“We believe she made an extreme choice and plan to handle it as a suicide,” a law enforcement official revealed.

Officials previously stated that they did not find any signs of foul play. The actress reportedly did not leave a note indicating what led to her death.

Kim Sae-ron was known for her roles in The Man From Nowhere and The Neighbors. However, her career was hit with controversy following her 2022 DUI accident.

She crashed into a guardrail and then a transformer, causing hours-long power outages in the area where the accident occurred.

Sae-ron apologized for the incident, stating she made a “big mistake while drinking.”

“I caused damage to so many people, including merchants, citizens, and those who restored it,” she stated. “I should have acted more carefully and responsibly, but I couldn’t.”

She then added, “I sincerely apologize.”

Following the accident, Sae-ron stepped away from her acting career to focus on herself and her well-being. Nearly two years later, she returned to acting and appeared in a local play. However, she was forced to step back from acting once again due to her health.