23 People Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Popular Nightclub

A typical evening at a popular nightclub ended in a nightmare tragedy that killed 23 people. A fire broke out at the establishment due to an exploding gas canister. The terrifying incident happened in the Indian state of Goa.

According to The Guardian, the nightclub fire happened at midnight on December 7. The nightclub was located in the district’s Arpora village. Following the fire, officials released a statement about the death toll.

“Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa,” the region’s chief minister, Pramod Sawant, wrote on X. “A major fire incident at Arpora has taken the lives of 23 people.”

According to officials, deaths include staff at the nightclub, including those who worked in the kitchen, and visitors, especially tourists. The fire broke out at the nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane at Baga, during the early hours of the morning.

Nightclub Fire Kills Many

According to officials, three people were burned to death. Meanwhile, others died due to smoke inhalation and suffocation after the fire broke out. Apparently, a gas cylinder exploded, triggering the blaze. Things could have been much worse, but the fire was contained to the kitchen area of the nightclub.

“The fire was mainly concentrated around the kitchen area on the ground floor,” said Shri Alok Kumar, Goa’s Director General of Police, per the BBC. This “[suggests] that the victims were employed at the club,”

“Two bodies have been found on the staircase,” he said. “The fire occurred around midnight. It has now been brought under control.”

Following the fire, Sawant said he visited the nightclub and ordered an investigation into the fire.

“I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. Those found responsible will face most stringent action under the law — any negligence will be dealt with firmly,” Sawant added on X.

“I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss,” he said.