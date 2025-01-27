21-students-taken-to-hospital-after-tractor-trailer-hits-school-bus

Nearly two dozen South Carolina school students are currently recovering after a tractor-trailer hit their school bus. According to local media outlet News 19, the accident happened in the early hours of Thursday just north of Newberry, South Carolina. A total of 21 students were on the school bus at the time.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper Brandon Bolt stated the school bus had just picked up some students and was pulling out when a tractor-trailer struck it in the rear. The Newberry School District revealed in a statement that, as a precaution, the 21 students and two employees on the school bus were taken to Newberry County Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Law enforcement and the district further reported that no one was seriously injured in the accident. The sheriff’s office also mentioned that others involved were also taken to the hospital for evaluation.

All students were transported to Newberry County Memorial Hospital (NCMH).

The driver of the tractor-trailer was charged with driving too fast for conditions. The region had experienced wintry weather, causing the school district to issue a two-hour delay. However, Bolt stated that the accident was not weather-related.

“We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the first responders and the medical team at NCMH for their swift and professional care,” Newberry School District continued. “Their quick action ensured that everyone involved received immediate attention.”

The accident remains under investigation. Details about the tractor-trailer driver were not disclosed to the public.

The South Carolina School District Reassured the Community After a Bus Was Hit By a Tractor-Trailer

Meanwhile, the Newberry School District reassured the community following the bus accident.

“Please rest assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority,” the district told Fox Carolina. Our team is cooperating fully with authorities as they investigate the incident.”

Morgan & Morgan law firm also told the media outlet that its associates had been retained by the family of two of the students who were on the school bus during the accident.

“Our client’s two young children were on the bus when a tractor-trailer allegedly hit it from behind,” the firm said. “Both children were taken to the hospital for treatment. Morgan & Morgan has been retained by the family to investigate the cause of the crash and to seek accountability for any actions or inactions that may have contributed to this harrowing collision.”