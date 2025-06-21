2000s Rockstar Dies Suddenly: Patrick Walden Was 46

Patrick Walden, former guitarist for the English rock band Babyshambles, has passed away.

The band announced the sad news on Instagram Friday night in an emotional post.

‘It is with deep regret and sadness that we share the news of Patrick Walden’s death,” the group wrote alongside a black and white photo of Walden. “We feel very fortunate to have known, loved, and worked with him, and we kindly ask for respect and privacy during these difficult times. Peter, Drew, Mik, Adam.”

The group did not share the cause of their bandmate’s death. He was 46.

Walden performed with frontman Pete Doherty, bassist Drew McConnell, and drummer Gemma Clarke.

According to The Daily Mail, the band was formed in 2004 after Doherty was briefly booted from The Libertines and released their self-titled debut 7″ in April of the same year.

Before joining Babyshambles, Patrick played in several bands, including Fluid, The Six Cold Thousand, and The White Sport. He also worked as a guitarist for James Blunt.

Patrick Walden Wrote Several of Babyshambles’ Most Memorable Tracks

Babyshambles stayed active until 2014, though Walden departed early in the band’s journey, around 2005. Despite making occasional appearances at Babyshambles gigs after his official departure, his potential return was ultimately hindered by struggles with drug use.

Walden played a pivotal role in the band’s success, co-writing numerous hit songs. According to The Independent, he contributed to six of the 16 tracks on their 2005 debut album, Down in Albion, including the standout track “The Man Who Came to Stay.” The group was rumored to be reuniting this year, though it’s unclear if it was planned to be part of the lineup.

Though he struggled with substance abuse, Walden claimed to be sober in recent years.

In 2023, Patrick Walden shared his reflections on sobriety during an episode of the 22 Grand Pod podcast.

“Since I turned 40, I haven’t taken a drink or anything. It’s quite nice to say that. But my whole relationship towards it has changed. I don’t want it anymore,” Walden said.