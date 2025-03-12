20-Year-Old Bodybuilder Jodi Vance Dies Suddenly, Cause of Death Released

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance passed away after suffering a fatal heart attack while attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Ohio last month. She was 20 years old.

In a statement on her Instagram account, Jodi’s family revealed that she died on Feb. 28.

“Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her,” the post reads. “She was a beautiful person inside and out, and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected.”

The post further reads, “Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your heath first.”

According to TMZ, Jodi Vance began to feel ill while attending the famous fitness event. She was eventually transported to Columbus’ Grant Hospital, where she passed away.

Jodi Vance’s Coach Suspects Extremely Hazardous Substances Could Have Been Factors in Her Death

Her coach, Justin Mihaly, further shared that she had not had a bodybuilding event scheduled for months. However, he noted that she was taking “extremely hazardous substances” at the time.

“Jodi used two extremely hazardous substances to improve her physique,” Mihaly explained on Instagram. “I assume just for the Arnold Expo — without my knowledge, my approval, without family’s knowledge, their approval.”

Jodi Vance previously placed third in the Women’s Physique division during the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas.

“A champion isn’t measured by wins, but by the courage to rise every time they fall,” Vance stated days before her death. “It’s not about how many times life knocks you down — it’s about standing up, pushing forward, and refusing to surrender. True greatness is forged in resilience, not just victory.”