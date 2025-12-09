2-year-prison-sentence-begins-for-disgraced-reality-tv-personality

The only drama this Bravo reality TV star will be seeing for the next two years is behind bars as he serves a two-year prison sentence.

Videos by Suggest

Indeed, Steve McBee Sr. is trading in his cowboy boots for prison-issued canvas slippers. The 52-year-old star of The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys has officially begun his two-year stint at a federal prison in Yankton, South Dakota. According to PEOPLE, he was ordered to surrender by 2 p.m. on December 1 and turned himself in with a cool 30 minutes to spare.

In October 2024, McBee was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to one count of federal crop insurance fraud. He was also ordered to pay $4,022,124 in restitution.

Reality TV personality Steve McBee Sr. (Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images)

However, the reality TV personality is holding out hope for a get-out-of-prison-early card… from the President himself.

“I’ve been meeting with pardon attorneys,” he recently told PEOPLE of his hope of President Donald Trump offering him a pardon. “We’re putting everything together to fill out the application and turn everything in.”

Steve McBee Sr Sought Reality TV Star’s Advice on Early Prison Release

Meanwhile, as he works on his pardon application, McBee said he has been receiving advice from fellow reality star Todd Chrisley, who was granted a full pardon in May while serving time for charges including bank fraud, tax fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

“We’ve had hours of conversation,” McBee told the oulet in November. “He doesn’t owe me anything, and he’s texted me every other day, like, ‘Checking on you, buddy. How are you feeling today? It’s going to be okay. Everything’s going to be all right. We’re going to get through this. I’m going to help you any way I can.’ “

Before entering prison, McBee spent Thanksgiving with his family on his ranch in Gallatin, Missouri. He, his ex-wife Kristi, and their four sons drove to Yankton together in a bus on November 30. McBee documented the trip on his Instagram account.

‘The McBee Dynasty’ season 2 cast. (Photo via Bravo)

“Everybody’s trying to have a great time and spend the moments together,” McBee reflected in one video. “That’s what life’s about.”

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys was also recently renewed for a season three. Reportedly, filming for the new season began before McBee Sr’s October sentencing.