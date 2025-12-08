Future of ‘The McBee Dynasty’ Revealed Amidst Huge Scandal

The fate of Bravo’s The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys has been revealed, amid fan concerns after a major scandal plagued the series.

The fan-favorite reality TV show has been renewed for a third season. The news was confirmed by Variety, which revealed that filming for the new season will begin before Steve McBee Sr.’s sentencing on October 16. The family patriarch pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with a multi-million-dollar crop insurance scam in November 2024.

The Department of Justice stated that from 2018 to 2020, McBee falsified reports for his family’s Gallatin, Missouri, farm to unlawfully obtain federal insurance payments and subsidies. On October 6, prosecutors recommended 41 months in prison, three years of supervised release, and over $4 million in restitution.

McBee was ultimately sentenced to 24 months in prison and ordered to pay $4 million in restitution. The judge ordered him to report to prison on December 1.

Steve McBee on ‘McBee Dynasty.'(Photo by: Paul Andrews/PEACOCK via Getty Images)



Meanwhile, McBee’s legal troubles were the reason for his limited appearances in the show’s second season. While he was a central figure in Season 1, he only appeared twice in Season 2.

Without Steve McBee Sr., the second season followed his sons—Steven Jr., Jesse, and Cole—as they navigated messy personal lives while trying to save the family farm.

According to Variety, Season 2 of The McBee Dynasty averaged 1.3 million weekly viewers across platforms, with ratings increasing by 82% on Peacock and 213% on DVR compared to Season 1. The second half of the season saw additional growth, with viewership up 16% on Peacock and 8% on Bravo within seven days.

Steve McBee Thanks Fans Following Sentencing

After his sentencing, Steve McBee thanked his followers on Instagram stories, sharing a message from a friend offering prayers and support.

“The number of messages I have received touches my heart beyond measure that words could express. But the truth of the matter is, I’m the one who’s lucky..lucky to have been able to spend time with so many high character young people, and they were the ones that made me a better human, not the other way around,” the reality TV personality wrote alongside the screenshot.

“I count my blessings every day for my family and the support they give me, and for my extended family that continues to grow each and every day. This too shall pass…” he added.