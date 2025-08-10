2-Year-Old Missing Oklahoma Girl Allegedly Sold To Meth Dealer By Mother

A then-2-year-old Oklahoma girl, London Kerr, was last seen in April 2022, and now her mother, Ashley Ceejay Rowland, 40, and her mother’s boyfriend, Joshua Paul Denton, 39, are facing charges. Rowland allegedly sold London to a methamphetamine dealer only identified by her as “Carlos.”

Videos by Suggest

As reported by The Oklahoman, citing court and police records, London’s disappearance was discovered by the Department of Human Services (DHS) back in April 2023. At the time, the DHS was not able to locate the child during a pickup order.

An arrest affidavit alleged that Rowland initially stated that London was with her father in Georgia. In a second interview, she allegedly admitted that she had given London to “Carlos,” a man she bought methamphetamine from. That was in April 2022, as per the affidavit, and London was two at the time.

The 40-year-old mother added that Carlos was planning to go to Mexico at the time. However, she didn’t provide Carlos with London’s ID, the affidavit alleged.

Boyfriend’s Alleged Abuse

However, after Rowland was initially arrested, police discovered that she had other children. While interviewing her teen children, it was alleged that Denton, Rowland’s boyfriend, was physically abusive to them and London.

Denton allegedly hit London with a wooden paddle, and he would shoot a BB gun at her and Rowland’s teen children.

Interviews with Denton’s children, aged 8 and 10, revealed that he was abusive to them too, as per the affidavit. Additionally, the children alleged that their father had poured hot sauce in London’s eyes and locked her in the closet. To keep the abuse secret, he also threatened his children from telling Rowland, the affidavit alleged.

Shockingly, Denton’s daughter, 8, allegedly told investigators that Denton had sexually abused her. The man threatened to kill her if she said anything, as per the affidavit.

Despite the threats, some of the minor children allegedly told police that Rowland was aware of the abuse allegedly carried out by Denton. Rowland allegedly denied knowing anything. However, she later claimed that, allegedly, she “had told people different things in the past than what really happened.”

Search Continues

Despite the alleged claims made by Rowland, police have not been able to verify Carlos’ existence. However, police did find the BB gun and wooden paddle mentioned by the children, the affidavit added.

London Kerr is considered “endangered.” Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said police are “hoping for a positive turnout.” However, given the pending investigation and lack of information, the case is considered “extremely difficult.”

Ashley Ceejay Rowland is charged with one count of enabling child abuse, and she faced abandonment of a child charges in the past.

Joshua Paul Denton is charged with six felony counts of child abuse, one count of forcible sodomy, and one count of lewd or indecent acts to a child.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.