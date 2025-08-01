2-Year-Old Dies, Multiple Injured After Car Crashes Through Italian Restaurant

A 2-year-old boy died after a car crashed into a Portillo’s restaurant. This shocking accident occurred on Wednesday, July 30, in Oswego, Illinois, at the Portillo’s at 2810 Route 34 near Douglas Road, according to PEOPLE.

Car Crashes Through Portillo’s Restaurant, Killing One 2-Year-Old, Injuring Many

A statement from Chief Jason Bastin of the Village of Oswego Police confirmed the severity of the crash. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crashing through a Portillo’s around 1:55 PM local time.

Upon arrival, officers noted multiple injured people and one fatality. “We can now confirm that a 2-year-old male has died as a result of this crash,” said Bastin. “On behalf of the police and fire department we extend our deepest condolences to the family during this devastating time.”

14 people in total sustained injuries during the incident. Eight of them, including the vehicle’s driver, were transported to local hospitals. Meanwhile, medical personnel treated the six others who were less injured at the scene.

According to NBC News, police identified the driver as a 50-year-old woman. She was the only occupant of the vehicle at the time.

Preliminary information from this investigation suggests that this was an accident. Still, they are continuing their investigation and are looking for any and all evidence.

Restaurant “Deeply Saddened” By Tragedy

We don’t yet know if the driver was impaired or why they drove into a building. “We are thoroughly reviewing all available evidence, including witness statements and surveillance video, to determine exactly what occurred,” said the chief.

He went on to say police would update the public as more information came to light. “We understand how difficult and emotional this incident is for everyone involved, to include the families impacted by this tragedy, as well as our community, our officers and the fire department personnel who responded,” he said.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE obtained a statement from the affected Portillo’s. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic accident involving a car that struck our Oswego restaurant this afternoon, and our thoughts are with those affected by this incident,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with those affected by this incident. As we continue to assess this unfolding situation, our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members.”

The Portillo’s then thanked emergency responders who handled the situation well. “At this time, the Oswego Portillo’s restaurant will remain closed through the end of the day. We will defer all additional questions to local law enforcement.”