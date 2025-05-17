2-Year-Old Boy Survives 15-Story Fall By Landing On Bushes

A two-year-old Maryland boy suffered a 15-story fall from a high-rise apartment building. What would normally be a more than guaranteed fatal fall became a “miraculous” incident, as the boy landed on bushes, surviving the event.

According to a Montgomery County Department of Police release, the incident took place during the afternoon of Thursday, May 15. The boy fell from a balcony in a building located on Oak Leaf Drive in White Oak at around 2:11 p.m. As per ABC News, the building has protective glass but no railing.

Upon arriving, police officers were shocked that not only did the boy survive the fall by landing on bushes, but he suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The two-year-old suffered from a broken leg and multiple internal injuries, but he is expected to survive, as per police.

Montgomery County Police Spokesperson Shiera Goff revealed that a combination of factors allowed the boy to survive. This fact has been labeled “miraculous.”

“His age and size and weight is really what helped,” Goff told ABC News. “If he had been any heavier, he may not have survived,”. “I think it was a combination of those bushes being there, those shrubs, and his size and weight.”

‘Scary For Everyone’

Montgomery County Police Lieutenant Rebecca Innocenti spoke with WTOP, revealing that police encountered a “chaotic scene” upon arrival. In her own words, “It was certainly scary for everyone, the family members.”

“I was able to speak with one family member who was in disbelief and trying to go through his mind about what occurred, how it occurred, and just kept saying that he was thankful that the child was not seriously injured,” Innocenti said.

Innocenti even went up to the balcony and said that it was “incredible” that the boy survived and didn’t suffer any life-threatening injuries.

However, Innocenti did warn other residents to refrain from keeping low windows or patio doors open.

“We have to be mindful of the little ones that might not realize the danger that lurks below,” Innocenti added.

Police have not filed any criminal charges at the moment. The incident remains under investigation.