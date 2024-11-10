passengers-at-laguardia-airport-evacuated-over-suspicious-package

On Saturday travelers at LaGuardia airport in New York were evacuated due to a “suspicious package” found in a non-public area.

The New York Post reports that the parcel was found around 6:29 a.m. in a “non-public area of Terminal B.” Several passengers who had not yet gone through TSA were evacuated and instructed to wait outside.

Traveler Robert Baston spoke with the NY Post during the event. He said, “I was very close to the front. I started seeing TSA agents telling everyone to stop screening. One agent was speaking on the radio.”

He continued, “After that, they told everyone to evacuate the terminal. Everyone was outside to the passenger drop-off area…The TSA agents, they haven’t really told us anything.”

LaGuardia’s official X account posted a delay warning writing, “DUE TO POLICE ACTIVITY AT TERMINAL B FLIGHTS MAY BE DISRUPTED.”

https://twitter.com/LGAairport/status/1855224444282892560

While the NYPD bomb squad swept the area, passengers were then told to wait outside in the parking lot. They eventually gave the airport an “all clear” around 8 a.m. Officials confirmed that the package went through a security screening before passengers were allowed back inside, according to ABC 7.

The evacuation caused several delays, especially MTA bus lines near the airport.