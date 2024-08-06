2-hikers-found-alive-days-after-going-missing-in-yosemite-national-park

Two missing hikers were found alive in Yosemite National Park days after their disappearance.

On August 4, Yosemite National Park shared a statement on Facebook about the missing persons.

“Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte left Bridalveil Creek Campground at approximately 10 am on Saturday, August 3, for a day hike, possibly toward Ostrander Lake. They were planning to return within a couple of hours but are overdue.”

The two were described as the following:

“Miguel Delgado is a 63-year-old Hispanic male, 6 ft 1 in tall, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is wearing a brown jacket with blue accents, an orange t-shirt, tan pants, and a backpack,” the Facebook post read.

“Ana Rodarte is a 40-year-old Hispanic female, 5 ft 7 in tall, 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She is wearing a gray windbreaker jacket, green pants or jeans, and a blue ball cap.”

At the time, the National Park Service requested anyone with information to contact the NPS.

However, yesterday afternoon, the NPS provided an update stating that the two were found alive.

“Through the diligent efforts of Yosemite Search and Rescue (YOSAR) cooperators from CalOES, and CHP, the missing hikers Miguel Delgado and Ana Rodarte, have been found and will soon reunite with family,” the update read.

Two Missing Hikers Found Alive in Yosemite National Park

According to PEOPLE, which received an email from officials, “Additional details, including whether they were injured, were not immediately known.”

Many people, while relieved the two were found alive, shared mixed reactions to this news on X.

“Good. It’s nice hearing something positive every now and then,” one person wrote.

However, “I don’t understand these people that go on hikes in these massive parks because they always get lost,” a second stated.

“It’s great news that the hikers were found alive, but the whole situation is incredibly frustrating,” a third pointed out. “A two-day search for missing hikers highlights serious issues with preparedness and safety measures in such parks. These kinds of incidents should prompt a review of how we handle search and rescue operations to avoid unnecessary risks and ensure better outcomes.”

Nevertheless, the two are said to be reuniting with loved ones.