2 Brothers Found Dead Near California Highway Weeks After Going Missing

James and Eric Fuller, two California brothers, were reported missing after vanishing in early June. Three weeks later, two bodies were found at a crash site. While authorities have yet to confirm their identities, the Fuller family now mourns their passing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, an overturned vehicle was found on June 25 by a California Department of Transportation employee. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) and emergency personnel arrived at the scene along State Route 166. There, they found the vehicle concealed in heavy brush.

Alongside the 1998 GMC Sierra pickup truck, authorities found two adult men dead, killed as a result of the crash. A CHP release obtained by the outlet confirmed that the vehicle was linked to a missing person case.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that two individuals tragically lost their lives in a traffic crash,” CHP Acting Commander Sean Kelly said in the release. “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their families and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Family Mourns

The authorities have yet to identify the bodies. However, family confirmed via a GoFundMe that James, 61, and Eric Fuller, 60, had died.

“It is with unimaginable sadness that we share the search for James and Eric Fuller has come to an end,” the fundraiser reads. “They were found yesterday morning deep in the canyon by Caltrans.”

“This is not the outcome any of us prayed for. Our hearts are broken. Rick and Eric were so deeply loved, and their loss leaves an unfillable space in our lives.”

According to a public Facebook post made by Krystle Scott, James’ daughter and Eric’s niece, the brothers went missing back on June 6, 2025.

At the time, James and Eric Fuller left for a scheduled doctor’s appointment. They never made it to the appointment, and they were unreachable as all calls went straight to voicemail.

A missing persons report was filed with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. At the time, the family was told there was not “enough probable cause” to classify the Fuller brothers as “at-risk missing persons.” Scott pointed out at the time that his father, James, was terminally ill and required medical care.

As per KSBY, the CHP and the family drove through State Route 166, looking for James and Eric on June 18. They were unable to find any sign that helped them locate the brothers.