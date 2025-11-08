2-beloved-tv-news-anchors-recently-announced-pregnancies

It seems there’s a baby boom brewing in the newsroom, as two favorite news anchors just revealed their pregnancies…

NBC5 anchor Liz Strzepa and her husband, Trevor, announced her pregnancy during a recent 5 p.m. newscast in South Burlington, Vermont.

Image via YouTube / MyNBC5-WPTZ

The broadcaster is, of course, overjoyed by the news.

The couple is expecting their first child, a baby boy, due in February. During the segment, Strzepa mentioned that their dog, Marty, is already excited to welcome the new addition.

Image via YouTube / MyNBC5-WPTZ

In a photo shared on air, the lovable pup wore a blue bandana that read “Big Brother 2026.”

Another Local News Anchor Takes to the Air to Reveal Her Pregnancy…

Meanwhile, morning co-anchor at WFAA in Dallas, Kara Sewell, also shared her big pregnancy news on air. Toward the end of a recent episode of Daybreak, she dropped the big baby news, saying, “This is for all of the viewers looking with their heads tilted,” joking about her obvious baby bump.

“Yes, my husband Nick and I are expecting another baby,” she gushed on air, adding the couple is “over the moon.” Like her fellow news anchor, Liz Strzepa, Sewell’s baby is also due in February. Twinsies!

The excited news anchor also took to Instagram to share the news alongside an adorable video. The cute footage showed big sister Reagan, a toddler herself, dressed in pink and holding the ultrasound of her future sibling.

“Reagan is officially getting promoted to BIG SIS!” Sewell began in the caption to the cute post.

“BABY GIRL #2 will be joining our family in February 2026. This journey has been nothing short of a miracle, and we are so grateful to God, our fertility specialists & our family for their support,’ she added.

“Thank you for sharing in our happiness and celebrating this next chapter with us! 💗”

Of course, the comments section was filled with morning news viewers excited for the big baby news.

“OMG. Screaming all over again! So happy for you and Nick,” one onlooker wrote.

“I watch you every morning while getting ready for work. A couple of weeks ago, I suspected you might be… Today, with the outfit you had on, it was a definite yes. So excited for your congratulations!” a second fan added.

“It’s been getting hard to hide. Ha!” the expecting news anchor shot back.