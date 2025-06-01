2 Arizona Teenagers Found Dead In National Forest In ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances

Two Arizona teenagers, Pandora Kjolsrud, 18, and Evan Clark, 17, were found dead at a local national forest, having suffered gunshot wounds. While authorities continue investigating, their deaths are being treated as “suspicious.”

According to Fox 10, the bodies were found on May 27 in the Tonto National Forest, located near Mount Ord in Maricopa County, Arizona. Reportedly, the pair, who both attended Arcadia High School in Phoenix, had traveled to the national forest as part of a Memorial Day weekend camping trip.

Three days later, as per the outlet, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) revealed that both Kjolsrud and Clark had died from gunshot wounds. However, no further information has been revealed since.

“At this time, the circumstances surrounding their deaths are being treated as suspicious,” the MCSO said in a statement.

According to the New York Post, the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office listed both deaths as homicides. Additionally, their deaths were dated May 26, a day before their bodies were found.

Teens Remembered

A makeshift memorial was created by the teenagers’ friends in Mount Ord. As per The Post, the memorial was set up at a stop where both Pandora Kjolsrud and Evan Clark visited to watch the sunset.

“You just cherish all the memories and the laughs,” Iara Rosales, one of Clark’s coworkers, said. “His life was cut very short, and so was Pandora’s. They were very young, and it was just so sudden and a tragedy that you wouldn’t even imagine.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help raise funds to support the Kjolsrud family during this difficult time.

“She had a vivacious personality with an infectious smile that brought joy to so many,” the GoFundMe reads. “She was a beautiful human being and a bright light in this world who loved every single person she met.”

A separate GoFundMe was set up to help Clark’s mother, Sandra Malibu Sweeney.

“He was funny, bright, kind and entrepreneurial,” Sweeney said of her son. “He was an old soul who was sensitive and loving. Evan wrote me letters, the last of which he gave me on Mother’s Day that was so touching it made me both laugh and cry. He was special. He deserved a long life.”