2 Airline Passengers Claim They Were ‘Treated Like Criminals,’ Kicked Off Plane Over Outfits

Two lady passengers are calling out a Spirit Airlines flight attendant for a fashion faux pas—getting booted from a plane for their outfits.

Little did the airline staff turned fashion police know that the ladies they kicked off the flight had a social media following. One of the duo posted a now-viral video to her Instagram urging followers to “blow this up!”

Tara and her friend Teresa were on a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans to celebrate Tara’s birthday when a crewmember allegedly took issue with their threads.

“It’s just humiliating having to be escorted and treated like a criminal. Just because we were wearing crop tops,” Tara told The Daily Mail.

How the Duo Were Deemed Too Hot to Fly

The duo reportedly boarded the plane in pants and sweaters but removed their layers to cool off. This prompted the flight attendant to turn to fashion police and reprimand them for their outfits.

“We were harassed by a male flight attendant who told us to ‘cover up’ because we were wearing crop tops,” Tara wrote in her Instagram post.

Tensions escalated when Tara questioned the steward about the policy they allegedly violated. The video capturing the exchange shows the flight attendants instructing the duo to turn off their cameras as they express their objections to what they believe is unfair treatment.

“There’s nothing that says you can’t hold a crop top,” one of the influencer duo declares to the airline staff. “Dude just chill,” they add.

“What’s the problem I don’t understand,” the other besieged traveler asks.

In the Instagram post’s caption, they mentioned that everyone, including the flight staff, agreed there was nothing inappropriate about our outfits. They also emphasized that crop tops do not violate their dress code.

However, they alleged that crew members admonished passengers who attempted to defend them, including a woman with a toddler.

The Pair Claim They Were Booted From the Flight For Their Outfits… and Offered No Refund

Ultimately, the situation escalated to the point where the passengers were removed from the aircraft without receiving a refund.

“[Flight staff] told us she would rebook our flight and then once out of the plane she said there are no flights and also refused a refund,” the Instagram post detailed.

“He then continued to treat us poorly. [He gave] us no reasoning as to why he wanted to kick us off,” they added. “Other passengers joined in and tried defending us. Ultimately a supervisor lied to us and told either we would leave the flight or she would bring the police.”

The beleaguered travelers ultimately had to pay $1,000 to secure a new flight with a different airline.

Per the airline’s contract of carriage, passengers may be required to leave the aircraft if they are deemed “inadequately clothed.” They can also be booted if their clothing is considered lewd, obscene, or offensive.

Still, the duo claimed that they reached out to an airline representative. They informed the ladies that they were not in violation of the budget carrier’s dress code.