spirit-airlines-employee-has-meltdown-during-massive-it-outage-in-crazy-video

A Spirit Airlines employee had a meltdown, shouting “shut up” at passengers who had been waiting hours for a delayed flight.

The heated exchange erupted at Hollywood Burbank Airport. This was after passengers, delayed over eight hours, questioned the reason for the delay, according to Inside Edition. The Spirit employees were already juggling chaos when another group of passengers arrived at the gate, adding fuel to the fire.

A video caught a spirited Spirit Airlines employee having a meltdown, telling frustrated passengers to “shut up” after hours of waiting for their delayed flight. (Image via YouTube / Inside Edition and Kevin Eis)

An agent, frustrated by the noise, sternly asks anxious passengers to be quiet so they can understand the situation and identify the aircraft.

“You guys won’t give me a minute. Please give me a minute!”, the beleaguered airline employee can be heard pleading.

The clip then cuts to a second agent, rocking a black shirt and reflective vest. She begins shaking her fist and yelling at the anxious passengers like a drill sergeant on caffeine. Among those passengers is Kevin Eis, who recorded the events as they unfolded.

“Can I have everybody’s attention right now!?” she blurts out over the assembled customers. “Do you all wanna get on this flight or not?”

“Yes, we do, girl!”, a would-be passenger answers.

“All right! So, everyone’s gonna shut up. We’re gonna say this once, and we’re only gonna say it again because we’re frustrated as hell,” the raged-fueled agent shoots back.

A Passenger Calls the Outburst ‘Chaotic’

As Eis angles his camera to capture the agent’s outburst, the first Spirit Airlines gate agent informs him that she can remove him from the flight.

Eis catches a Spirit Airlines gate agent threatening to boot him off the flight while filming another agent losing her cool. (Image via YouTube / Inside Edition and Kevin Eis)

Eis, who was boarding another flight to Las Vegas when he recorded the outburst, was stunned.

“Oh my God, it was the most chaotic thing that has ever happened to me at an airport,” the easily rattled Eis told Inside Edition.

“We apologize to our guests for this experience. [It] does not reflect Spirit’s high standards for guest services,” Spirit Airlines later told Inside Edition.

The airline also announced that the two agents had been suspended following their outburst towards customers.

The Internet Supports Spirit Airlines Employee’s Meltdown: ‘She’s Just Exhausted’

Meanwhile, the YouTube comments under Inside Edition‘s report of the Spirit Airlines employee’s meltdown are overwhelmingly supportive. Many denizens of the internet thought the gate agent did her best with a mess that wasn’t her fault.

“They threw the staff under the damn rug when none of it was their fault,” one onlooker wrote. “Upper management should be suspended,” they added. “Create a mess and then suspend the people you saddle with it. Classic management,” a second person agreed.

“Why suspend her? She took charge and effectively managed the upset cattle class passengers,” a third onlooker chimed in.

“I’m on her side. These passengers can be HELL to work with. She’s just exhausted,” another merciful YouTube user wrote.