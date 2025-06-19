1980s Rockstar Dies After ‘Struggle With Cancer’: Band Confirms Death of James Prime

James Prime, the co-founder and keyboardist for the internationally beloved band Deacon Blue, has died.

Prime was recently rushed to intensive care, though the reason was initially unknown, according to The Daily Mail. The band has now confirmed that Prime was diagnosed with cancer and shared the sad news of his passing.

“We announce with great sadness that our brother, James Prime, passed away this morning after a short struggle with cancer,” the band’s Facebook post from Thursday morning began.

“Thank you so much for the messages of support that you shared over the last two weeks; they meant so much to Jim, his family, and us. With love, Deacon Blue.”

Prime was 64 years old.

The band announced last week that Prime, who also taught music at the University of the West of Scotland, was “seriously ill” and in intensive care. Despite this, he encouraged them to go ahead with their tour planned for later this year.

Deacon Blue is one of Scotland’s most successful bands, with 12 UK top 40 singles, including the iconic “Dignity” and the number one hit “Real Gone Kid,” as well as two UK number one albums, per the BBC.

Deacon Blue Fans Pay Tribute to James Prime

The other members are Lorraine McIntosh (vocals), Dougie Vipond (drums), Gregor Philp (guitar), and Lewis Gordon (bass).

The group, founded in 1985, has released 11 studio albums, along with two live albums, eight compilation albums, and one album combining studio and compilation tracks.

Many fans of James Prime and the band shared their condolences in the Facebook comments after hearing the news.

“So sorry to hear this. He (as did the whole band) looked so fit, happy, and well only a short time ago in those intimate gigs,” one fan wrote, posting a picture of a spry Prime from March.

“Devastated to hear this, not only a great musician but also a great lecturer who shared so much of his music knowledge with so many students,” another thoughtful fan added.