1960s Singer Dead at 85: RIP to David Brigati

David Brigati, a singer closely linked to the sound of 1960s rock and soul, has died at the age of 85.

According to his obituary, Brigati passed away on March 7.

Born on October 29, 1940, Brigati grew up in northern New Jersey and began performing during the late 1950s doo-wop boom. He first gained attention as the lead singer of the Hi-Fives, a vocal group that recorded for Decca Records in 1958. Their song “Dorothy” became a regional hit in the New York and Philadelphia areas and helped establish Brigati as a rising young vocalist.

Brigati soon moved into a larger spotlight when he joined Joey Dee and the Starliters. As one of the group’s lead singers, he helped drive the band’s popularity during the early 1960s. The group scored a major success with the hit “Peppermint Twist,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1962 and became one of the defining songs of the twist dance era.

David Brigati Became Known As The ‘Fifth Rascal’

Although Brigati later stepped away from the Starliters, his influence remained tied to another well-known group. His younger brother, Eddie Brigati, joined fellow musicians to form the Young Rascals, later known simply as the Rascals.

David Brigati frequently collaborated with the band, contributing background vocals and arrangements to several recordings. Because of his close involvement with the group’s music, many fans and musicians referred to him as the ‘fifth Rascal.’

Brigati’s career extended well beyond the 1960s. Over the years, he worked on various musical projects and collaborations, including recording with his brother in the 1970s.

In 1997, Brigati reunited onstage with members of the Rascals when the band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The performance highlighted his enduring connection to the group and the era that shaped American pop music.

Friends, musicians, and admirers have expressed condolences to the Brigati family following the news of his passing.

David Brigati’s career spanned decades, but his contributions to early rock and soul remain central to his legacy.