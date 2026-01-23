’19 Kids and Counting’ Alum Welcomes First Baby

Another Duggar is adding to the family tree. A 19 Kids and Counting alum has welcomed her first baby, sharing the news on social media.

Indeed, Jana Duggar, the eldest daughter of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, is officially a mom. The reality TV personality and her husband, Stephen Wissmann, welcomed their first child, a son named Archie, on December 30.

“We took some time to settle into our new rhythm before sharing this sweet news 🤍,” she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 23, alongside adorable photos of the new baby with her and her husband. “Our hearts have been completely changed. We’re soaking in these early days, full of love, wonder, and so much gratitude.”

19 Kids and Counting fans rushed to the comments to celebrate the latest addition to the expansive Duggar family legacy.

“I have NEVER been more happy for such a deserving soul. Congratulations to each of you. That little boy is going to be so loved,” one fan gushed. “How precious!!! Congratulations to you all!” another pleased fan added.

“Ahhh, we love Archie so much already and can’t wait to meet him!!” sister Jinger Duggar Vuolo chimed in.

Jana Duggar Revealed She Had a Baby on the Way Over the Summer

The reality TV personality revealed her baby bump over the summer, sharing with her Instagram followers how “excited” she was.

“January 2026 is going to come with a little bundle of joy joining our family,” Jana shared in her August pregnancy announcement on Instagram. “We’re counting down the days and eagerly looking forward to this thrilling new chapter in our lives!”

For their outdoor maternity shoot, 35-year-old Jana wore a green dress that highlighted her baby bump, while 32-year-old Wissmann, a businessman, pilot, and musician from a large religious family of 13 siblings, wore a white collared shirt and khaki pants.

The couple wed in August 2024 during a “classic, elegant” ceremony in Prairie Grove, Arkansas, hosted at The Grand at Willow Springs with 500 guests in attendance, per PEOPLE. Jana wore an ivory satin ballgown as her father, Jim Bob Duggar, walked her down the aisle to the hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy.”