14-Year-Old High Schooler Dies After Collapsing During Basketball Practice

A 14-year-old high schooler has tragically died. He collapsed during basketball practice and later died at a local hospital in Pittsburgh.

Local news WTAE confirmed the death of 14-year-old high schooler Jaiquawn Jay. Jay fell unconscious while practicing basketball at Imani Christian Academy. First responders transported him to UPMC Children’s Hospital. He later passed away from his injuries.

The tragic incident happened on Tuesday, November 18. The school sent out an email to the parents of students at the school. The email said the high schooler “became unresponsive while taking a break during basketball practice and later died en route to Children’s Hospital.”

High Schooler Dies

However, at this time, we do not know exactly what caused Jay to collapse or any additional details about the collapse.

In a statement, Imani Christian basketball coach Khayree Wilson said, “Last night– our Imani family and the East Side community lost a truly special young man, Jaiquawn Jay.”

Wilson described the high schooler as “hard-working, respectful, and built with a quiet toughness that set him apart.”

“This loss will sit heavily on our hearts for a long time,” Wilson concluded.

Meanwhile, another high school paid tribute to the high schooler. Woodland Hills High School said, “Our hearts are with the entire Imani Christian Academy basketball family for the loss of one of your own. No team should ever have to experience this kind of pain. We stand with you in love, strength, and solidarity.”

Woodland Hills High added, “To the player’s family, friends, teammates, and coaches — we are lifting you up during this unimaginable time. May his memory live on both on and off the court.”

The family also launched a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. The fundraiser read, “He started at school sister Thea bowman in preschool he was born 3/31/2011 he has honor at least 2 times every year he has played baseball, soccer football for the hornets in Wilkinsburg for 4yrs he played basketball his favorite color is teal blue. He is the youngest of three other brothers which are 35,31 and 30.”