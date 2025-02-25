bus-carrying-college-basketball-team-catches-fire

The bus carrying the Indiana University Indianapolis men’s basketball team suddenly burst into flames as it was returning from a game at Northern Kentucky University.

The university posted details about what caused the bus fire in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

“On the return from today’s again against Northern Kentucky, the bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team experienced a mechanical issue,” the statement reads. “That caused a fire around Kent, Indiana.”

The university then stated that all team members and staff were evacuated from the bus without any injuries. “Another bus is en route to pick up the team and deliver them back to Indianapolis,” the statement added.

The fire was first reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time on the I-275 loop near Lawrenceburg. Hours later, the university’s athletic department confirmed that all students had safely made it back to the school’s campus.

Indiana University Indianapolis coach Paul Cosaro spoke out about the incident. “I think that’s the right; it was just disbelief,” he said, “It was scary, to say the least.”

Before the fire, the Indiana University Indianapolis men’s basketball team lost 71-67 against Northern Kentucky University in Highland, Kentucky. The team is scheduled to play again on Thursday, Feb. 27, against Robert Morris University.