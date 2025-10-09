12-Year-Old Dies After Getting Hit By School Bus In Las Vegas

A 12-year-old girl from Las Vegas was killed by a school bus. According to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the girl was riding a bicycle when she sustained life-threatening injuries on Monday, October 6.

It was around 3:23 PM local time when the crash occurred involving not just her but also an SUV. This was on West Tropical Parkway west of North Emerald Eagle Street. Investigators found that a 2019 Thomas Built school bus was traveling westbound in the right of the two lanes.

There was also a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe parked on the curb, as well as the 12-year-old bicyclist riding westbound in the bike lane. The girl collided with the school bus, flying into the SUV and then onto the ground.

With critical injuries, first responders rushed her to the UMC-Trauma Center. Other than the school bus and the Chevrolet driver who remained at the scene, there were 55 uninjured students on the bus.

In an updated release, the 12-year-old girl was pronounced dead on October 7. In support of the girl’s funeral, her family set up a GoFundMe for the late Haylee Ryan.

The victim had reportedly just turned 12 years old before the accident. They described Haylee as “a sweet, pure, and fiercely creative child.” Haylee had dreamed of becoming an artist one day.

“Haylee’s kindness and spirit touched everyone who knew her, and her family and friends will always remember her for her warmth and imagination,” it said. “Her sudden passing has left her family and community heartbroken, facing a loss that is impossible to put into words.”

They have since raised over $64,000, which is 64% of the way to their goal.

The Victim’s Mother Speaks Up

Meanwhile, Haylee’s mother, Meghan Ryan, has been devastated since her daughter’s passing. “It’s been a crazy few months,” said Meghan to Fox 5.

Meghan recalled being at work when she received the call. “I was hyperventilating on the drive to UMC and praying that I didn’t pass out. I have been there three times in the last few months.”

One of Haylee’s siblings, her 8-year-old brother, has brain cancer. Meghan said she recently separated from her husband, and her nephew is paralyzed, rightfully describing 2025 as “a crazy year.”

“I just know that Haylee is with God right now,” said Meghan. “That’s the only thing keeping me going. Her friends and family love her.”

The mother also commented on how creative her daughter was. “Her creativity, you never knew what she was coming up with,” she said. “Her room would be clean, and then all of a sudden she’s working on more art stuff. She never wanted to sit. She was always creating.”