‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Lands “First Real Job” Since Slashing Her Weight In Half

Tammy Shelton, the co-star from 1000-Lb. Sisters has landed her first job. Well, it’s volunteer work, but it’s a huge step up from not being able to work at all.

An exclusive preview of the January 13 episode was shared with PEOPLE, which shares the moment Tammy Shelton begins her “first real job.”

The 39-year-old, who now weighs around 230 lbs., is now a volunteer at Vanderburgh Humane Society, her local animal shelter. Before her transformation, she was unable to work at all. So becoming a volunteer is an “exciting” opportunity for her.

“A few days ago I got the call. I’m officially hired as a volunteer,” she shared in the episode, coming out tomorrow. “I’m so excited. I get to go to the animal shelter and volunteer.”

“I’m really nervous because it’s my first real job,” she said. “I’m adulting. That’s what it is.”

Tammy Shelton Just Wishes She Could Share This Milestone With Her Sister, Amy Shelton

The last season of 1000-Lbs. Sisters ended with a fight between the sisters. Sadly, they’re still not talking to each other.

“Working with animals, it’s exciting,” she shared. But it would be a lot better with her sister. “I think something like this could help Amy in many ways,” she continued, “But Amy and I still aren’t talking, so she isn’t willing to experience this with me.”

“But I know she loves animals…well, other than camels,” she teased, referencing the time a camel bit Amy in 2024.

Ultimately, Tammy is looking forward to doing her part. “I got something my family don’t have: Volunteer cred!” she said, smiling. “Only place they would volunteer is an eating contest,” she added before laughing.

In the video, we get to see Tammy Shelton entering the shelter. She receives a green “Shelter Squad” T-shirt to cement her place.

Looking back, it warms the heart to see Tammy pursue something she loves after the struggles she’s had with her weight. I just hope the sisters can reconcile their tensions and do something like this together.