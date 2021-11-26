This Innovative Fruit Pigmented Clean Makeup Line Makes The Perfect Stocking Stuffer

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When you shop beauty items from 100% PURE, you can be rest assured you’re only gifting the best.

100% PURE is committed to producing healthy, safe products that are good for your skin and good for the planet. The company puts an emphasis on using natural ingredients and adhering to strict purity standards for their products.

They also give back through their mission to improve the lives of humans and animals across the globe by donating some of their proceeds to feed rescue dogs and plant trees.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself or a loved one, you’ll find items to get glam for the holidays and give a little something back.

Free From Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

The beauty market is oversaturated with so many products that all claim to be natural, pure, or clean. But what does that really mean, and how important is it to choose clean products? Many beauty products are loaded with PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” These highly toxic fluorinated chemicals originated with the introduction of Teflon-coated nonstick cookware in the 1940s and today can be found in hundreds of everyday products touted as nonstick, stain-repellant, or waterproof.

While convenient for manufacturing, these chemicals pose a huge health hazard because they build up in our bodies and don’t break down in the environment. Even small doses of PFAS have been linked to cancer and reproductive issues, among other health concerns. Though the EPA, FDA, and other groups are working to understand the impact of PFAS and how to better regulate these chemicals, they are still commonly found in many personal care products. That’s why it’s incredibly important for consumers to educate themselves and to purchase products that are committed to being free of PFAS and other harmful chemicals.

100% PURE lives up to its name by banning PFAS from their products, along with a host of other harmful substances. Additionally, the brand has been re-testing all of their formulas and updating their ingredients to ensure they are providing healthy and safe products to their consumers.

Innovative And Effective Natural Ingredients

(100% PURE)

What’s more, 100% PURE’s CEO supports the Safer Beauty Bill Package which aims to make personal care products safer by regulating chemicals and making ingredient transparency an industry standard. Going above and beyond current US standards, 100% PURE is committed to transparency in their ingredients and focuses on natural pigments and cruelty-free alternatives. When you shop 100% PURE you can be rest assured you’re purchasing products that are better for you and the environment.

Many of 100% PURE’s products feature unique Fruit Pigmented® Technology, which infuses their formulas with rich colors derived from fruits and vegetables. Not only are the pigments a much better alternative to toxic dyes, they’re also loaded with vitamins and antioxidants so you’re nourishing your skin while you wear them. 100% PURE is able to achieve bold, vibrant colors using beets, tea, pomegranates, and more for beautiful color that lasts.

Best 100% PURE Products For Holiday Gifting

Gifts for the beauty-obsessed are easy to find when you shop 100% PURE’s collection of clean products. Unlike some natural beauty products that can feel chalky or look dull, 100% PURE features nourishing formulas and bold pigments for glam results.

In particular, you can’t go wrong with these stunning picks from their eye makeup collection. These quality items make perfect stocking stuffers, and you’ll want to grab a few for yourself for all of the festive holiday events ahead!

The Black to Basics Trio has everything you need to perk up your eyes and get holiday party ready. Start with the Creamy Long Last Liner which helps define your eyes and nourish your skin with jojoba oil. Next use the stylish rose gold eyelash curler to enhance lash length. Finally, glide on the Fruit Pigmented® Ultra Lengthening Mascara which helps separate, lengthen, and condition your lashes.

The mascara and liner both come in a dramatic black as part of this kit but you can shop other colors if you want to purchase individually. This popular kit sells out quickly, so keep an eye out for when it’s in stock.

Clumpy, flaking mascara is a sure way to ruin a holiday look, but you won’t have to worry about that with the Maracuja Mascara. The mascara is infused with super nourishing Maracuja oil from passion fruit to help coat each individual lash.

Other beneficial ingredients include provitamin B5 and seaweed to condition and strengthen your lashes. This mascara is also unique because the rich pigments are naturally sourced from tea, cocoa, and coffee beans for natural, beautiful color.

The mascara is water resistant and the safe ingredients deliver natural color and volume. Color options include a midnight black, deep purple, and dark brown, so you can mix and match according to your skin tone.

100% PURE’s Fruit Pigmented® Ultra Lengthening Mascara is a clean beauty award winner thanks to a host of natural, beneficial ingredients. Black tea helps fight free radical damage, and oat and wheat proteins condition, strengthen, and replenish nutrients. The rich colors include denim blue, midnight black, deep purple, and dark brown and are naturally sourced from black tea, berries, and cocoa.

The slim hourglass wand helps coat each lash individually for ultimate lengthening and lash separation. The Fruit Pigmented® Ultra Lengthening Mascara is water resistant while also being free of teflon, coal tar, and other toxic chemicals. The clean ingredients give the mascara a fresh, natural scent instead of the icky mascara smell we’re all unfortunately used to.

The perfect stocking stuffer for the beauty-lover on your list, the Fruit Pigmented® Berry Naked Palette features a collection of nude, blush, and metallic tones that flatter every skin type. The palette contains 3 eyeshadows, a blush, and a highlighter so you can mix and match shades to achieve the perfect look. Each shade achieves natural color thanks to vitamin-infused fruit and vegetable pigments.

The natural fruit ingredients include strawberry to control oil, cranberry to combat signs of aging, and acai and resveratrol from grapes that both pack an antioxidant punch. Slip this compact palette into your bag for easy touch-ups on the go, or to add dramatic layers for transitioning from day to night. The shades all have a touch of shimmer and look great at the office or a glittery holiday party.

An Allure clean beauty award winner, 100% PURE’s Fruit Pigmented® Eye Shadow comes in a range of vibrant, beautiful shades that draw their colors from vitamin-rich fruit pigments. The pressed eye shadows offer buildable coverage so you can easily go from a subtle daytime look to a smoky, party-ready look in minutes. Browse the shade chart to find matte, metallic, and shimmer shades that flatter your skin tone.

The beneficial ingredients in these eyeshadows include rice starch to relieve inflammation, red wine resveratrol to protect against aging, and avocado and cocoa butters which soften and moisturize. The versatility of these shades and the good-for-your-skin ingredients make these little compacts a wonderful gift to slip into a stocking.

100% PURE Holiday Deals

100% PURE makes your holiday shopping easy with their $10 Beauty Deals. Add $35+ of merchandise to your cart and unlock deals on award-winning clean beauty items for everyone on your list.

When you gift 100% PURE products you will look good and feel good knowing the natural, clean formulas are free from harmful ingredients and will nourish and protect your skin while you wear them. You can shop confidently knowing 100% PURE delivers beautiful, glam results while delivering on their promise of beauty with a conscience.