Zoe Lister-Jones Accuses Embattled ‘SATC’ Star Chris Noth Of Being ‘Sexual Predator’

Actress Zoe Lister-Jones has recently come forward with allegations against Sex and the City star Chris Noth after two women accused him of sexual assault. Lister-Jones took to Instagram to share her experiences working with Noth, accusing him of being drunk on set and acting inappropriately towards women at a New York City nightclub.

Lister-Jones: ‘The Man Is A Sexual Predator’

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr. Big’s death on And Just Like That…, and I said, honestly, I felt relieved,” the actress shared, referring to Noth’s character’s fatal Peloton ride. “He asked why and I told him it was because I couldn’t separate the actor from the man, and the man is a sexual predator.”

“My friend was alarmed at my word choice. And to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for so many years, and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried,” she continued. She went on to detail her experiences working at The Cutting Room, an NYC club that Noth owns, claiming that Noth “was consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter.”

The same year Lister-Jones worked at the club, she also scored a guest role on Law & Order, where Noth starred as Detective Mike Logan. Lister-Jones claimed the actor was intoxicated while filming.

“During my interrogation scene he had a 22 oz. of beer under the table that he would drink in between takes,” she alleged. “In one take he got close to me, sniffed my neck, and whispered, ‘You smell good.’ I didn’t say anything. My friend at the club never said anything. It’s so rare that we do.” Noth’s rep has declined to comment on Lister-Jones’ allegations, but a source close to the actor said, “To allege Chris was drunk on the set of Law & Order is also entirely false.”

More Allegations Against Noth

Lister-Jones’ accusations came after two women claimed they were assaulted by Noth on separate occasions in 2004 and 2015. One claims she was raped by Noth in his apartment when she was 22. The other says Noth “violated” her when the two had sex. Noth denied these allegations.

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false,” Noth said. “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Despite Noth’s denials and insistence on arguing that his encounters with these women were consensual, Noth has been dropped by his agency, Peleton, and NBC’s The Equalizer since the allegations were made public.