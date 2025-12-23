YouTuber Found Dead Hours After Deputies Attempt Wellness Check: Adam the Woo Was 51

Famed YouTuber Adam the Woo was found dead on Monday, just hours after law enforcement attempted a wellness check at his Florida home. He was 51 years old.

An Osceola County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman confirmed the news, telling TMZ that deputies were first dispatched to the YouTuber’s home outside of Orlando, Florida, at approximately 12:24 p.m. for the wellness check.

Although the home was secured, deputies were unable to make contact with Adam the Woo.

Deputies later returned to the YouTuber’s residence at around 2:53 p.m. after receiving a call for an unattended death. Law enforcement officials revealed that a friend was so concerned about Adam the Woo’s well-being that they borrowed a ladder and looked through the third-story window of the residence.

That was when they saw the YouTuber lying on a bed, not moving.

Adam the Woo was pronounced dead after law enforcement entered the residence with fire rescue. The friend who discovered the YouTuber had seen him alive the day before.

Law enforcement officials further revealed that the medical examiner will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Adam the Woo, whose real name is David Adam Williams, started his YouTube career in 2008. He then launched his famous channel, The Daily Woo, in 2012. He spent five years doing a daily vlog of his adventures in all 50 states of the U.S.

Adam the Woo’s Friends Speak Out About His Death

Following the news that Adam the Woo passed away, fellow YouTuber Justin Scarred spoke out about his friend’s death.

“This breaks my heart, and I want to say nothing right now,” Scarred wrote in a Facebook post. “I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood.”

Scarred then asked his followers to pray for Adam the Woo, his parents, and his sister, Faith.

Along with Justin Scarred, Chris Yon also paid tribute to Adam the Woo on social media.

“I can’t believe I’m typing this…..I’m absolutely devastated to hear of the sudden passing of my good friend Adam The Woo,” Yon wrote on Instagram. “I just visited him four days ago in Celebration, Florida.”

Yon then shared, “We rode around town in his golf cart checking out the decorations, talking about his recent international travel, his excitement for upcoming plans on his YouTube channel, and even a Rays game Adam and I were talking about going to next year. I truly don’t know what to say. I’m in complete shock. RIP David Adam Williams.”