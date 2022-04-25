Your Zodiac Sign’s Secret Deepest, Darkest Fears As Revealed By The Stars

The stars are like a brutally honest—but generally compassionate—friend. Their advice or insight might not always be the most pleasant to hear, but it’s what you need at the time. And while it takes some getting used to, our Zodiac has a lot of guidance to share (if we’re brave enough to hear it).

Indeed, the stars reveal our greatest strengths and worst weaknesses from lightyears away. The Zodiac knows which sign is the cheapest or the likeliest to cheat. It can even determine which Zodiac sign is the most likely to fall for a scam.

But the stars’ insight doesn’t stop there. These faraway celestial bodies can also sense our deepest, darkest fears. What keeps your star sign up at night?

Aries: Their Hard Work Won’t Pay Off

Aries thrives on energy, motivation, and passion. Their minds are constantly swarming with new ideas, concepts, and strategies for success. But in the back of their mind, Aries secretly worries that all of their hard work is for naught.

Aries’ biggest fear would be that none of their hard work paid off. After all of their planning, implementing, and doing, they ended up right where they started at square one. There’s no worse fate for this assertive, fiery cardinal sign.

Taurus: They Have No Place To Call ‘Home’

Taurus’s grounded, Earth-ruled nature makes them quite the homebody. Paired with their affinity for the material world, a Taurus’s dojo is sacred to them. Every aspect of their home—from the layout to the people inside of it—is carefully curated by Taurus.

They invest great time, energy, and money into creating a safe space they can rest and recharge. For Taurus, there’s nothing worse than feeling wayward, lost, and unstable. Having no real place to call home is one of Taurus’s worst fears.

Gemini: They’ll Be All Alone

Geminis get a bad reputation for their fluid nature. But when you take a closer look at the motivation behind this behavior, it makes a lot more sense. Gemini’s social butterfly tendencies are deeply rooted in an intense fear of being alone.

Underneath Gemini’s charismatic exterior is an anxious mind rife with worry. Geminis rarely opt to be alone with their thoughts—they become too overwhelming too quickly. A Gemini’s worst fear would be to have no inner circle or close loved ones to rely on.

Cancer: They Won’t Be Able To Handle The Heartache

Cancers are intuitive, deeply sensitive signs. Since their ruling body is the Moon, they’re also prone to intense mood swings, from soaring highs to depressing lows. Cancer holds onto each heartache for years after the moment has passed.

Their biggest fear is that the next heartache will be too much to handle. They’ll anticipate the worst possible outcomes (which rarely, if ever, come true) until they’ve riled themselves up into an anxious tornado of emotions.

Leo: That No One Ever Actually Liked Them

There’s no denying that Leo is a proud, bold creature. Yet, despite their flair for the dramatics, Leo is more sensitive than most people think. They hold themselves to incredibly high standards, which puts undue pressure and stress on them.

Leo’s worst fear is that all of their insecurities were right—that people didn’t actually like them and were only tolerating them. A Leo prides themselves on being inspiring and charismatic. Deep down, they fear that this comes across as irritating and tiresome.

Virgo: They’re Never Going To Make A Difference

Virgo loves to help anyone willing to accept their assistance. Whether a close friend or practical stranger, Virgo extends offering hands at the drop of a hat, no questions asked. Doing so gives these hard-working signs a satisfying outlet for their productivity.

Their life purpose is closely tied to setting and achieving goals. But if all that hard work turned out to be a fluke? Well, that would be Virgo’s biggest fear. Virgos need to feel as though they made a real difference. Without it, all of their hard work seems pointless.

Libra: Pureness Of Heart Doesn’t Actually Exist

Libra’s mind is constantly battling between what life is and what Libra thinks life should be. These idealistic signs seek out the best in people even when it’s blatantly obvious that there’s no good to be had. This optimistic hope gets them through the day.

But secretly, Libra worries whether true pureness of heart even exists. After all, isn’t their equitable nature at least partially rooted in their ego’s need for peace? The idea that evil will always prevail is one of Libra’s greatest fears.

Scorpio: Their Vulnerability Destroyed Them

Like Gemini, Scorpio gets a bad reputation for their exterior persona. Scorpios often come across as cold or callous, but it’s only because they’re afraid of being vulnerable. In their mind, this puts Scorpio at risk of getting irreparably hurt by others.

Their worst fear? Them proving themselves right. Scorpios shudder at the thought of their vulnerability blowing up in their face. Because of this, they’re constantly on the defense, waiting to block potential attacks on their emotional armor.

Sagittarius: They’re Stuck

Sagittarius’s M.O. is to move forward by whatever means necessary. These go-getter signs are constantly bounding from one goal to the next. They thrive on the satisfaction of reaching a new level of knowledge, relationships, or professional success.

Thus, stagnancy is dangerous to a Sag. Whether emotionally, mentally, or physically, being stuck in the same place makes Sag miserable. Without the potential for new experiences and possibilities, life doesn’t seem as enjoyable for Sagittarius.

Capricorn: Things Will Fall Apart Because Of Them

Capricorn dons the weight of personal responsibility regardless of whether someone asks them to do so. They’ll assume they can fix any problem or accomplish any task independently. In fact, they rarely bother to ask for help.

At the same time, Cap is deeply afraid that things will fall apart because of them. The idea of all of that shame and guilt showering down on them is too much for Cap to handle. Their biggest fear is letting everyone down.

Aquarius: The Fun Part Is Over

As the revolutionary artist of the Zodiac, Aquarius has a restless spirit (to say the least). These creative air signs have an incredibly low tolerance for boredom. Their ruling planet, Uranus, encourages unpredictability, and they prefer their life to follow suit.

Aquarius’s worst fear is the idea that the fun part of their life is over. They don’t fear entering the unknown. Rather, Aquarius fears having the chance to enter the unknown and not taking it. For curious Aquarius, nothing could depress them faster.

Pisces: Their Worst Fears Were Right

Pisces has a lot of practice ruminating on their fears. These melancholy, self-defeating signs can get stuck in their heads, swirling around in imagined scenarios of their worst fears. For Pisces, their greatest fear is that they were right.

In the back of their mind, Pisces is a hopeless romantic. They entertain the possibilities of something negative in the hopes that they’re wrong. Seeing their most gut-wrenching nightmares played out in real life would be Pisces’s biggest fear.

