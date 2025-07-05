Young Noble, Rapper and Member of Tupac’s Outlawz, Dead at 47

Young Noble, a rapper from Tupac Shakur’s group Outlawz, has passed away at the age of 47.

Videos by Suggest

The artist, real name Rufus Lee Cooper III, reportedly died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot on Friday morning in Atlanta, according to TMZ.

E.D.I. Mean, a fellow Outlawz alumnus, also shared the tragic news on Instagram. “Today, I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of him with Young Noble.

“Rest in power, Rufus Young Noble Cooper,” Mean added. “I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS!”

In the comments, Snoop Dogg shared his condolences, writing, “Damn cuz. Sending prayers to the family.”

Rest in peace, Young Noble 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/cnzgthNZ22 — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 4, 2025

According to Deadline, Young Noble was born on March 21, 1978, in Sierra Madre, California, and later moved to New Jersey. There, he met Outlawz members Hussein Fatal and Yaki Kadafi. He made his debut on Tupac Shakur’s 1996 album The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, recorded under Tupac’s pseudonym Makaveli

Noble released his solo debut album, Noble Justice, in 2002, followed by Son of God in 2012, Powerful in 2016, and 3rd Eye View in 2019.

Young Noble Told Fans “Don’t Give Up” in Final Social Media Post

Noble’s final social media post was on June 22, when the rapper shared a poignant message.

“You’re not reading this by accident,” Young Noble began. “This is your confirmation. You’re going to make it. No matter what it looks like right now.”

“God is going to send blessings, solutions, healing, love, and positive change your way. So hold on, be strong, and don’t give up. You are next in line for your miracle,” his message concluded.

“Blessed Sunday Good People,” he wrote alongside the post.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.