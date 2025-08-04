‘You’ Star Gets Married Just Months After Final Season’s Premiere

You star Madeline Brewer just got hitched in a lavish English countryside wedding, just months after the last season of the fan-favorite show dropped in April.

Videos by Suggest

The 33-year-old actress and Netflix series favorite married cinematographer Jack Thompson-Roylance in a stunning ceremony at North Cadbury Court in Somerset, England, on Saturday, July 12.

Around 130 of the couple’s closest friends and family gathered for the star’s enchanting outdoor ceremony, which featured a charming wildflower theme. Later, an additional 60 guests joined the celebration for an indoor after-party, according to Brides.

“The vision started with inspiration from English wildflowers and the ribbon tower at Glastonbury Festival,” Brewer gushed to the outlet before her wedding. “I knew I wanted lots of color and the easy, floating on the wind feeling from ribbons blowing in the breeze.”

Brewer walked down the aisle with her parents as a cellist played Jeff Buckley’s “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over.” She wore a vintage strapless Vera Wang ball gown from Happy Isles in New York City, paired with a vintage-style veil from Jane Bourvis in London.

“I wanted the corseted feeling, and we kept the bows down the back, which were my favorite part of the dress,” the Handmaid’s Tale star explained to Brides.

‘You’ Star Explains She Wanted Her Look for the Ceremony to be ‘Absolutely Simple’

Meanwhile, the actress celebrated her two-day event in style, wearing three vintage dresses: a 1996 Tom Ford for Gucci dress for her rehearsal dinner, a Vera Wang wedding dress for the ceremony, and a vintage Valentino gown for the after-party. Her hair was styled by Dayaruci and makeup by Sasha Borax.

“I wanted something absolutely simple. Something not at all intricate,” Brewer explained. “I am a generally low-maintenance person. I wanted to look and feel like myself.”

Madeline Brewer pictured in May. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Thompson-Roylance wore a Calvin Klein suit on Friday and a Casely Hayford suit on Saturday. His twin brother, Boris, was both his best man and the officiant. Thompson-Roylance and Brewer celebrated their wedding with a kiss as “Head Over Heels” by Tears for Fears played, followed by a shower of eucalyptus leaves and flowers.

Brewer and Thompson-Roylance met on a dating app in October 2022 while Brewer was in London starring in Cabaret. Thompson-Roylance proposed in Central Park on Jan. 3, 2024. Brewer announced the engagement on Instagram in July 2024.

The star shared a series of black-and-white engagement photos revealing that she and Thompson-Roylance celebrated afterward at Bemelmans Bar, where she enjoyed martinis and shed plenty of happy tears.