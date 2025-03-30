Yolanda Saldívar’s Parole Denied 30 Years After the Murder of Selena

Nearly 30 years after she murdered singer-songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Pérez, Yolanda Saldívar has been denied parole.

In a statement to People, the Texas Board of Pardons and Parole confirmed that Saldívar would not be released. She was convicted of murder with a deadly weapon and sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years.

“After a thorough consideration of all available information, which included any confidential interviews conducted, it was the parole panel’s determination to deny parole to Yolanda Saldivar,” the statement reads.

The reason Saldívar was denied parole was because of the “nature of the offense.”

“The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim’s vulnerability,” the statement continued. “Indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety.”

The board also stated, “As with any other initial review of an offender for parole, approximately six months prior to her parole eligibility, she went into the parole review process. An Institutional Parole Officer prepared her file for submission to the parole panel responsible for rendering the discretionary decision. Within that confidential file there is a plethora of information, including but not limited to: court documents, offense reports, support/protest information, criminal history, institutional adjustment and information/statements provided by the offender.

It was further noted, “The file was then sent to a parole panel of three. A simple majority was required to either grant or deny parole.”

The board added that Saldívar would be up for parole again in March 2030.

Yolanda Saldívar Allegedly Stole Thousands of Dollars From Selena Before the Murder

Yolanda Saldívar was the manager of Selena’s clothing brand, Selena Etc. She was also the founder and president of the singer’s fan club. Before murdering Selena, Saldívar was fired by the singer’s family over allegations that she had forged checks. She also embezzled more than $30,000 from the fan club and boutiques.

Saldívar met with the singer at a Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas. She then committed the murder by shooting the singer in the back. Saldívar then followed the singer to the lobby. Selena told hotel employees that Saldívar had shot her before she collapsed on the ground. Selena was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she died of blood loss and cardiac arrest.

Saldívar sat in her truck for the next nine hours, threatening to commit suicide. She eventually surrendered to police.

Saldívar has claimed over the years that the shooting was “accidental.” She also stated that Selena’s successful music career influenced her prison sentence.

“I was convicted by public opinion even before my trial started,” Saldívar said during 2024 Oxygen’s documentary Selena and Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them.