Wynonna Judd Says She ‘Forgot the Words’ to Song in Awkward Concert Moment

Wynonna Judd was left speechless during a recent concert—and the hilarious reason has fans talking (and laughing)…

In a funny video posted on her Instagram, the country superstar shared the unexpected moment. The clip shows Judd onstage, microphone in hand, ready to perform.

Just as Judd starts, she pauses, leans into the mic, and admits, “I forgot the words.”

Judd kept it real, explaining the lyrical slip with a playful note: “When you’re distracted by a good-looking man in the front row.” She also summed it up perfectly in her caption: “It happens to the best of us.”

Of course, fans flooded the comments with love and laughter for the veteran performer—zero criticism in sight. The moment struck a chord, with many cheering on her refreshing dose of realness.

“Oh my gosh, I love it! I’ve wondered do singers ever notice people like truly notice them ??? Lol, I tried to get Billy Squier’s attention years ago,” one fan gushed.

Wynonna Judd, pictured here probably checking out a hot stud. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

“Never related to anything more lol,” another fan added. “Relatable,” a third fan agreed.

“I’ll try to sit back further for your next show,” a fourth fan joked.

“You just be YOU, Girl! That’s all Wynation should ever ask of you!!” yet another fan chimed in.

No word on who this studly mystery man was…

Wynonna Judd Celebrated the End of the Summer Leg of Her Current Tour Over the Weekend

Meanwhile, Judd posted about wrapping the summer leg of her “The Greatest Hits Tour” in Arizona over the weekend.

“Wrapping up the summer leg of The Greatest Hits Tour tonight with a sold-out crowd in Scottsdale. This has been THE GREATEST summer ever,” she wrote alongside the post. The series of shots wrapped with her smiling in a mirror backstage.

“Hope you are heading to a well-earned break! You all work so hard!” one Judd lover wrote.