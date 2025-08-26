WWE Superstar’s Husband Suffers Two Strokes

A WWE superstar’s husband recently announced he is stepping away from his own wrestling career after he experienced two strokes.

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), WWE star and husband of Jordynne Grace, Jonathan Gresham, announced the health emergencies earlier this month.

“Two days ago, I woke up and couldn’t walk or move the left side of my body,” he explained, per Fightful. “I couldn’t see, and I could barely talk. It took me 30 minutes to dial 911, but I finally did.”

Gresham said the next thing he knew, he was waking up in the hospital.

“They told me they had done an MRI and I had two strokes,” he continued. “I’ve had a lot of tests run but everything has come back clean. They’re not sure what happened, and the only thing they said was it could have been a possible complication from a base case of COVID I had a couple of weeks ago.”

The wrestler further shared that he would be taking some time off to recover and get cleared fully by his neurologist.

“My wife saw me get carted off from the house on our Ring doorbell camera and somehow flew from Orlando to Atlanta in time that she was there when I woke up,” he added. “I wasn’t fully convinced I had a stroke until she showed me this photo of how my face looked. I never thought this would be something for me to worry about at 37 years old.”

The WWE Superstar Speaks Out, Says Her Husband Will Be Back in the Ring Soon

Weeks after the medical emergency, WWE superstar Jordynne Grace said her husband is back to 100% and would be returning to the ring soon.

“He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle,” she explained. “It’s insane, and I said the same thing. I talked to the doctor about it extensively. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ But they say, basically, he’s so young and that’s why he bounced back so fast.”

Grace further spoke about the situation. “They’re really now just trying to figure out why this might have happened, but, there’s this whole thing of like, you know, maybe we’ll never know. Maybe it was just a COVID complication. Sometimes these things just happen.”

“So hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out at some point,” she added. “But he will be cleared to go back to wrestling in like a matter of weeks.”

The couple has been married since 2020.